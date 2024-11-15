Auckland Folk Festival Adds Australia’s C.W. Stoneking To Its Stacked 2025 Festival Lineup

The Auckland Folk Festival 2025 is proud to announce more exciting additions to its lineup, with acclaimed Australian bluesman C.W. Stoneking joining the stacked lineup of local and international artists! The festival news just keeps getting better, with beloved TV personality and children's entertainer Suzy Cato also announced to curate the festival's dedicated Kids' Programme.

The 2025 Auckland Folk Festival is set to take place from Friday 24 January to Monday 27 January at the Kumeu Showgrounds, promising to be an unforgettable celebration of music, community spirit, and family-friendly fun.

Known for his distinctive blend of early blues, roots, and folk influences, C.W. Stoneking is set to captivate audiences with his unforgettable stage presence and soulful performances. With his deep, gravelly voice and mastery of early 20th-century styles, Stoneking’s music transports listeners to a bygone era while maintaining a fresh and modern edge.

Also joining the 2025 lineup, the latest in a long list of excellent local performers, Rennie Pearson, returns from overseas to the festival. Rennie has made a name for himself in the traditional music scene of Australia and New Zealand as a stand-out solo performer, as well as touring his many bands. He has played and taught all over the world, including music schools such as Ceol Aneas, ScotsStrings, CelticANZ, Gaedhealtachd, The National Celtic Festival, Boxwood and folk festivals across NZ and Australia.

These talented folk join the likes of Australia’s simultaneously graceful and darkly bewitching, multi-award winning, folk pop ‘sister’ duo, Charm of Finches (AUS), Hina, the creative mantle of Tāmaki Makaurau songwriter Amy Boroevich (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Raukawa), 2024’s Best Folk Artist at the Aotearoa Music Awards, Adam McGrath, famed around the Motu for his much loved folk singing and yarn spinning and New Zealand's latest ‘darling’ duo Pony Baby (Arahi & Jazmine Mary). The diverse lineup ranges from toe-tapping instrumental bands Austral (AUS), Rain of Animals (SCO/AUS), Fortino Trio (AUS) and BB & Alex (USA/NZ) to Americana darlings Tess Liautaud & Jessie Shanks (US/NZ) and Tall Folk (US/NZ), to the multitalented, queen of collaborations Krissy Jackson, and latest kiwi Indie sensations, Marmalade + much more.

For the Families, sure to ensure the festival is a hit for all ages, Suzy Cato, known for her engaging presence and heartwarming connection with kids, will bring a series of family-friendly activities under her umbrella brand Sounds Fun to the Auckland Folk Festival. Guaranteed to delight children and parents alike, joining her (among others) are Claudia Robin Gunn and Simon Stanley.

Claudia is a multiple award winning children’s music artist, returning to the Festival for the first time since 2020. Claudia creates music about all the seasons of childhood. Nature's rhythms from the garden to the ocean, growing up with kindness and values, and why exactly a parent must never tear down a living room fort on the day it was made!

Originally from New Zealand and now based in Nashville, Simon Stanley combines a background as an acclaimed songwriter for the two-time Tui Award-winning folk duo Tattletale Saints with extensive experience working alongside multiple GRAMMY-nominated Nashville songwriters, and a deep love for the quirky world of kid’s music.

For the dance enthusiasts the 2025 festival will not leave you disappointed! Dance workshops will be running all weekend, for all ages and levels of fitness and ability. From lively ceilidh dancing, to flamboyant South American styles, to sedate courtly dancing, enjoy time-honoured social dances full of rhythmic energy and fun.

Known for its welcoming atmosphere and strong community focus, the Auckland Folk Festival brings together musicians, dancers, and folk enthusiasts from across New Zealand and beyond. Every year, the festival creates a space for artists and audiences to connect, share, and celebrate the rich traditions of folk music in a family-friendly environment. Held across multiple stages at the Kumeu Showgrounds, this three-day festival will be hard to beat.

Tickets for the Auckland Folk Festival are available now via www.aucklandfolkfestival.com with early bird rates available until December 31st. The festival offers single-day passes, weekend passes, and family tickets. Group discounts and child-friendly pricing are also available.

The Festival has been delighting young and old for over 50 years, bringing together exceptionally talented artists from New Zealand and around the world, expertly blending nationally and internationally renowned acts, pushing the boundaries of ‘folk’! With music, dance, craft workshops, food trucks and concerts, there is something for everyone!

For more information, including the full lineup, schedule, and ticket details, visit www.aucklandfolkfestival.com or follow us on social media.

Auckland Folk Festival 2025 Lineup:

Adam McGrath

Austral (AUS)

The Barleyshakes (AUS/IRE)

Basant Madhur Ensemble

BB & Alex (USA/NZ)

Charm of Finches (AUS)

Claudia Robin Gunn

C.W. Stoneking

Ethno NZ Pop Up

Fortino Trio (AUS)

Hannah Morrell (AUS)

Hina

Krissy Jackson

Lizzie Flynn & the Runaway Trains (AUS)

Marmalade

Medena Ensemble

OrigiNZ

Pony Baby

Rain of Animals (SCO/AUS)

Rasoul Abbasi Ensemble

Rennie Pearson

SAJA

Sammy Leary

Simon Stanley

Suzy Cato

Tall Folk (USA/NZ).

Tess Liautaud & Jessie Shanks (US/NZ)

Tom Rodwell

www.aucklandfolkfestival.co.nz

