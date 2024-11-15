New Caledonia Secure Semi-final Place With Entertaining Win

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Trevor Mallen Photography

14 November

Having lost their opening Group A match in Suva last month to Fiji, Josh Smith's side knew anything less than a win today would leave them with a mountain to climb in their bid for a semi-final place.

Joseph Athale gave New Caledonia an early lead, with just six minutes on the clock, but the advantage lasted only a matter of moments, as Rafa Le'ai broke clear of the backline, before rounding the 'keeper and lashing the ball into the roof of the net.

In sweltering heat in Port Moresby, it was Solomon Islands who appeared to be handling the conditions better. Despite this however, New Caledonia almost restored their lead - Georges Gope-Fenepej with a strong run, beating Philip Mango with his low effort, only to see the ball thud off the base of the post.

Six minutes before the interval Javin Alick gave Solomon Islands a crucial lead. The big central defender rising highest and meeting a corner-kick unmarked to plant his effort in from just yards out.

New Caledonia almost restored parity within seconds of the restart. Katrawa with an excellent run down the right-hand side, cutting onto his left and firing an effort narrowly wide of Mango's goal.

At the other end, Solomon Islands were thrice denied, once by an excellent save by Mickael Ulile and the two subsequent goal line clearances as New Caledonia somehow held on.

They were made to pay for their wastefulness, when New Caledonia were given the chance from the spot to equalise. Athale stepped up and cooly converted for his second to level matters.

The turnaround was complete in the 69th minute, Johann Sidaner's side flooded forward, and it was substitute Gérard Waia who met the pull-back to hammer into the corner and give his side a lead.

Solomon Islands will now be reliant on results elsewhere if they are to have any hope of advancing to next year's semi-finals in New Zealand.

Solomon Islands: 2 (Rafa LE’AI 9’, Javin ALICK 39’)

New Caledonia: 3 (Joseph ATHALE 6’ (P), 59 (P), Gérard WAIA 69')

HT: 2-1

