New Zealand Power Past Vanuatu To Secure Semi-final Spot

15 November, 2024

The All Whites first-ever match in Hamilton has ended on a high note with a dominant 8-1 victory against Vanuatu, ensuring a spot at next year's FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers semi-finals in March.

(Photo/ OFC Media via Phototek)

Playing in front of a healthy crowd at FMG Stadium, it took just 11 minutes for the hosts to register the first goal of the game. Midfielder Matt Garbett pouncing on a poor clearance before producing a cracking right footed strike from distance.

But it wasn’t long before Vanuatu pinched a surprise equaliser. Jonathan Spokeyjack’s cross-like shot drifting over the head of New Zealand’s goalkeeper Max Crocombe into the bottom corner.

The stalemate lasted only six minutes, as hometown hero Chris Wood put the All Whites ahead. An in-swinging corner kick from Liberato Cacace found Wood unmarked at the back post, as he nodded in a simple header.

Less than 60 seconds since opening his account for the night and Wood was in for his second. A well floated cross from Garbett towards the back post found the Premier League striker who deflected it in.

The onslaught continued as they approached half-time, defender Tyler Bindon this time getting in on the action, scoring his first goal for New Zealand with a tap in at the back post.

Vanuatu’s evening only got worse. A freekick from Cacace ricocheted off Bindon’s head into Brian Kaltak before finding the back of the net, making it 5-1 at the break.

At the start of the second-half, Vanuatu almost pulled the deficit back, midfielder Jared Clark fizzed a low shot from the top of the box goal bound, but the outstretched arms of Crocombe denied him.

All Whites right back Storm Roux missed a good opportunity to make it six-goals for New Zealand, but he just couldn’t steer his header on target after being found free at the back post by Garbett.

It was just a matter of time before New Zealand added another, midfielder Elijah Just producing a cracking right footed strike into the bottom corner to make it six for the All Whites.

Garbett was in the thick of everything for New Zealand, providing for the second time in the match, this time for Sarpreet Singh who scored his first goal since 2018.

Singh then turned provider himself, producing a delight ball for Callum McCowatt who made it eight goals on the night for New Zealand.

It leaves Vanuatu in must-win mode against Tahiti on Monday with both team’s level on points, as for New Zealand they’ll take on Samoa in their final Group B match.

New Zealand: 8 (Matt GARBETT 11’, Chris WOOD 23’, 24’, Tyler BINDON 32’, Own Goal 38’, Elijah JUST 74’, Sarpreet SINGH 82’, Callum MCCOWATT 89’)

Vanuatu: 1 (Jonathan SPOKEYJACK 17’)

HT: 5-1

