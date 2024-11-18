Graham Norton Announces Third + Final Shows For New Zealand

Beloved Irish comedian, actor, author and television host Graham Norton will embark on his first ever live tour of New Zealand in March/April. In An Evening with Graham Norton, the nine-time BAFTA TV Award winner will embark on a three-city tour of the country.

Join Graham for an evening of entertainment to celebrate, reflect and relive some of his biggest TV highlights and memorable moments to date.He will share his favourite laugh out-loud moments and tales from behind the scenes of his legendary sofa chats with the world’s biggest TV and film stars.

Filled with candid reflections using his sharp wit comedy, we all know and love, this retrospective will offer a rare glimpse into where it all began. Honest, hilarious and featuring an exclusive audience Q&A, this is an evening you won’t want to miss and a rare opportunity to see one of the world’s most beloved stars live!

On announcing An Evening with Graham Norton, he said: "I simply can’t wait to tour New Zealand for the very first time in 2025. Bring your friends, neighbours and extended family and let’s have some fun while I share some stories about me being on the telly. You can even ask me a question if you dare!”

Alongside his broadcast work, Graham has also just released his sixth novel Frankie – an immersive, decade-sweeping story that brims with Graham’s trademark heart, intelligence and compellingly written characters.

Graham Norton also shares a special connection with New Zealand through his long-term collaboration with local winery Invivo. His ongoing, hands-on involvement in crafting the award-winning ‘GN’ range of wines and spirits has made the collection a fan favourite globally.

An Evening with Graham Norton New Zealand tour dates 2025:

CHRISTCHURCH - Isaac Theatre Royal – Monday 24th March SOLD OUT

CHRISTCHURCH - Isaac Theatre Royal – Tuesday 25th March SOLD OUT

CHRISTCHURCH - Douglas Lilburn Auditorium – Wednesday 26th March NEW SHOW

WELLINGTON - Micheal Fowler Centre – Friday 28th March NEW SHOW

WELLINGTON - Opera House – Saturday 29th March SOLD OUT

WELLINGTON - Opera House – Sunday 30th March SOLD OUT

AUCKLAND - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre – Monday 31st March SOLD OUT

AUCKLAND - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre – Tuesday 1st April SOLD OUT

AUCKLAND - The Civic – Wednesday 2nd April NEW SHOW

Tickets for new shows on sale Wednesday November 20 at 11am.

Visit tegdainty.com for more.

About Graham Norton

Multi award-winning presenter, broadcaster, author and comedian Graham Norton is one of the UK’s most treasured personalities.

Across his illustrious career, Graham has won nine BAFTA awards including Best Entertainment Performance and Best Entertainment Programme, plus a Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards in 2017. Alongside presenting 31 series of the iconic The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Graham has commentated for the UK on the Eurovision Song Contest since 2009, co-hosting the show from Liverpool in 2023, and winning an RTS Award. He can also be seen as a regular judge on Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

More recent shows include Last One Laughing Ireland for Amazon Prime, and Wheel of Fortune for ITV, and the past few years Graham has hosted the Graham Norton Book Club podcast on Audible.

Graham is the author of five novels and two memoirs, winning numerous awards and gaining bestseller status. To date, foreign rights to Graham’s fiction have sold in over 10 countries. Forever Home, his last novel, became an instant bestseller in both the UK and Ireland, earning him dazzling reviews. His latest novel, Frankie was published this Autumn this year and stormed to number 4 in the Sunday Times Bestseller List.

About TEG DAINTY

TEG DAINTY produces and promotes shows across Australia and New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom, South East Asia and South Africa. Paul Dainty, President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY was awarded an AOin 2023 for distinguished service to the community through the organisation of thecharitable stadium concertFirefightfollowing the Bushfires in 2019-20. Paul Dainty’s tours have included Guns N’ Roses, Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Bon Jovi, Eminem, Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, George Michael, U2, Prince, Yusuf (Cat Stevens), Neil Diamond, Tony Bennett, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Oprah Winfrey, Joanna Lumley and many more. Sports entertainment tours have included World Wrestling Entertainment and Crusty Demons. Theatrical Productions have includedJersey Boys,Mamma Mia!,Billy Crystal’s 700 Sundays,Hairspray the Musical,Singin’ in the Rain,Hugh Jackman’s Broadway to OzandDame EdnaandBarry Humphries’tours in Australia, New Zealand, United States and the United Kingdom.Paul and TEG Dainty have alsoco-presented Disney’sAladdinandThe Phantom of the Operain Asia and is a Co-Producer of The Neil Diamond MusicalA Beautiful Noiseon Broadway which opened at the Broadhurst Theatre in 2022. Paul and TEG Dainty are currently producing Tina – The Tina Turner Musical which premiered in Sydney in May 2023.

