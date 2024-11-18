New Zealand Wins Against Australia At Scrabble

New Zealand decisively beat Australia this weekend to win the Trans-Tasman Scrabble Challenge for the first time since 2010. This first livestreamed Scrabble tournament in New Zealand attracted a wide international audience over the three days.

The Trans-Tasman Challenge is one of the premier events in New Zealand’s Scrabble calendar, taking place every two years with hosting duties alternating between Australia and New Zealand. Since its inception in 1996, New Zealand has only won the challenge three times - in 1998, 2000 and 2010.

Out of the 288 games played over three days, New Zealand had 165 wins to Australia’s 123.

Howard Warner from Wellington, the captain of the New Zealand team, took out the trophies for the best individual player overall and the best individual kiwi player. Howard won 18 of his 24 games. His closest Australian rival was Russell Honeybun who had 16 wins.

Howard says it was a very successful weekend for New Zealand Scrabble

“I’m very proud of the New Zealand team, who redressed the balance between our two countries. Australia has beaten us ten times out of the 13 times we have played for the Trans-Tasman title.

“We also successfully livestreamed the event for the first time which ushers in a new world of brain sports being accessible to the world and puts New Zealand at the forefront of this revolution.

“And I had a great tussle for the individual title with fellow New Zealander Dylan Early. It was very close at the end. It is my first Trans-Tasman title since 2002, the only other time I’ve won it.”

Technical co-ordinator Alexander Gandar says streaming the event live meant the public was able to watch the tournament free on the New Zealand Scrabble YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@ScrabbleNZ and was a significant step forward for New Zealand Scrabble:

“Aided by prominent international Scrabble players and streamers, for the first time in history NZ Scrabble was able to stream one of its major tournaments online, with the broadcast being viewed live by thousands of people in New Zealand, Australia, and around the world.

“Viewers were delighted by the commentary provided by top class players. Watching commentated online Scrabble is totally addictive. Next year we aim to broadcast our national championships and our masters tournament as we look as we look to grow the profile of our established and emerging New Zealand’s players on the digital stage. Live streaming Scrabble is definitely the way of the future.”

