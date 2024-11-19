Campbell Aiming To Capitalise On Home Soil

Ben Campbell in action at the 2024 New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport. © Copyright Photo: photosport.nz

Queenstown local Ben Campbell is looking to make the most of his home-course advantage when the New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, returns to Queenstown next year.

Campbell hopes his intimate knowledge of the two Millbrook Resort courses will give him the edge to claim the championship.

Campbell, who plies his trade across the Asian Tour and LIV Tour, has played some of his best golf at the New Zealand Open in recent years but has yet to see his name on the trophy and says he’s hoping to lean on his past experiences and local knowledge to gain a competitive edge over the rest of the field.

“It’s great having the New Zealand Open here in Queenstown. It’s my home, and it’s a real honour to be able to play in an internationally recognised event on my home course,” he said.

“I’ve gone really close on a few occasions, which has really helped push my game, mentally and technically, to the next level. It’s now about preparation and leaning on my knowledge of the course to hopefully be in the running once again.”

Campbell was part of the dramatic three-way playoff in 2017 when eventual winner Michael Hendry became the first Kiwi in 14 years to claim the title. Since then, international players have dominated the top spot on the leaderboard, a streak that Campbell is looking to break.

“There is always a good local crowd out supporting me and I am really looking forward to teeing it up again next year. The goal is to have my name as the next Kiwi on the trophy and I will be doing everything I can to make that happen.”

Tournament Director Michael Glading believes Campbell has the talent and experience to be the next New Zealand Open champion, and is excited to see him attack the championship courses at Millbrook Resort come February.

“Ben is a fantastic ambassador not only for Queenstown but for the New Zealand Open. He is always promoting the region and our event wherever he goes. To have him committed to the event is a real plus for us as an exciting player who will no doubt have a huge amount of local support.”

The 104th New Zealand Open will tee off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between 27 February and 2 March 2025.

About the 104th New Zealand Open

The tournament is one of New Zealand’s leading sporting events with a long and prestigious history. It was founded in 1907 and will now be played for the 104th time between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

The New Zealand Open is the only National Open in world golf played in a Pro-Am Format and is a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules. It also has a partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.

A professional field will play the first two rounds alternately at Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkables courses. The final two rounds will be played on a composite course including holes from both courses.

The New Zealand Open Champion will be the leading player after 72 holes of stroke play.

The tournament also hosts 156 amateur players, each partnering with a professional in a two-man best-ball event, competing for the NZ Pro-Am Championship.

The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, will be live on the home of golf, Sky Sport, between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

