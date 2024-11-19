Southern Apprentice Of The Year Honoured By Win

Invercargill stylist Sophie Steel has won the HITO Southern Apprentice of the Year 2024. She has recently completed her third and final year as an apprentice, also winning Top Student in the Year 3 Apprenticeship HITO Off Job Training days at SIT Hairdressing. (Photo: SIT)

Invercargill stylist, Sophie Steel, described the moment she was announced as winner of the HITO (Hairdressing Industry Training Organisation) Southern Apprentice of the Year 2024. “It was a remarkably special moment in my career that I will never forget … it is an incredible honour to me. I was so incredibly proud to bring the award back to Southland,” she said.

Miss Steel, (20), who completed her pre-trade Level 3 New Zealand Certificate in Hairdressing (Salon Support) at Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) in 2022, is a stylist at Invercargill salon Venom. She won the award at the HITO graduation ceremony in Christchurch on November 3rd, receiving a $2,500 prize for professional development. The competition was open to all HITO apprentices in Tasman, West Coast, Canterbury, Otago and Southland, across hairdressing, barbering and beauty therapy.

The feeling of having the title is “phenomenal” Miss Steel said. “It’s extremely rewarding, knowing that my commitment to learning has been acknowledged at the highest level from the organisation I’m representing.” She added being an ambassador for the hairdressing training industry was important to her; “I would love to use this platform to inspire and encourage future apprentices in Southland”, and acknowledged she was “extremely grateful” for the support received throughout her own journey so far, especially “…Adrian and the incredible master stylists at Venom, who always create a light, positive and passionate energy in the salon every day.”

Miss Steel was selected to attend the Davines Pro Worldwide Hair Tour in Berlin, Germany, in early October along with fellow Venom stylist, Ella Humphrey, as one of only three guests from New Zealand. The prestigious event showcases the creativity, and expertise of top hairdressing artists from around the globe, and promotes sustainable practices in the sector, the sharing of ideas, and provides networking opportunities. “[It] was an absolutely incredible experience,” she said. Witnessing innovation from some of the best international artists on the live stage “was out of this world, and to experience the creative, editorial side of this industry was extremely inspiring”.

Having just completed the third and final year of her apprenticeship this month, Miss Steel was feeling a sense of achievement, as well as grateful to be awarded the 2024 Top Student prize in her SIT class. “Personally, it is a truly special experience to reflect on my apprenticeship, and I am honoured to have this opportunity to make the Southland hairdressing industry proud.”

She expressed appreciation for “Donna, Trish, and Megan at SIT Hairdressing, who continued to provide immense encouragement and always created a positive, and kind environment throughout the past three years”, stating all three tutors “are truly passionate about the foundations of hairdressing, pushing their students to constantly improve, and reach their full potential in their training”.

