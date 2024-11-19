Ninja A-League Women Unite Round Matches Moved To Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

All six women matches proactively moved from Leichhardt Oval to Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

Due to the late change, fans go free to all Ninja A-League Women Unite Round fixtures.

Grassroots and fan activity, plus shuttle between hubs, will go ahead at new venue.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory clash to be broadcast live on 10 Bold.

19 November, 2024: The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) has made the proactive decision to move all Ninja A-League Women matches for this weekend’s Unite Round from Leichhardt Oval to Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

A pitch assessment took place on Monday at Leichhardt Oval following Saturday’s Sydney Derby and the pitch condition did not meet the standards to host the pinnacle women’s round of the season and all six Ninja A-League Women matches this weekend. For the betterment of player safety and product quality, the league has made the decision to move all matches to Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

Commenting on the move, A-Leagues Commissioner, Nick Garcia said: “It is imperative that we have the best possible playing surface to ensure quality football, player safety and the most entertaining product for our fans. Our team has been monitoring the pitch condition at Leichhardt Oval over the last month - and regrettably we have had to make the decision in the best interest of all stakeholders. Our product is important - this is the pinnacle round of professional women’s football - and we think this decision will ensure the best possible event for our players, officials and fans.”

"Netstrata Jubilee Stadium is a fantastic venue for football and fans, and has a world-class pitch. It has recently hosted AFC Champions League 2 fixtures and has great facilities for players, officials, broadcasters and fans. While the late change is not ideal, we can confirm that the planned Fan Zone, Girls Unite Gala Days and shuttle services between Allianz Stadium will proceed as planned at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium - and we trust it will create the best possible match day experience and be a fantastic setting for a memorable Unite Round."

Due to the late change, the APL is delighted to announce that all six Ninja A-League Women Unite Round matches across Friday, Saturday and Sunday will now be open free to all football fans, with no ticket required to gain access to the venue. Existing ticket holders at Leichhardt Oval will be offered a full refund.

“We understand that the late change may cause some inconvenience for fans, and as such we are delighted to welcome all football fans to watch all six Ninja A-League Women matches for free this weekend. We are excited to see as many fans as possible enjoying football from the hill at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.”

This A-Leagues event is supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. For more information on the A-Leagues’ Unite Round 2024/25 head to the landing page for details on tickets, fixtures, accommodation and more.

Notes:

Refunds for Leichhardt Oval

Ticketek will be in contact via email to all fans that have purchased tickets to the Ninja A-League Women Unite Round matches at Leichhardt Oval, and be offered a full refund.

Fan Zone:

As part of the Unite Round festivities, all three days at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium will include a family-focused Fan Zone including kids games and activities, music and delicious food and drinks from local vendors. It's the perfect way to soak up the atmosphere before the big matches and make the most of your game day experience.

Fans can also enjoy the Shark FlexBreeze Fan Zone at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium - the ultimate area to cool off, relax and watch the action while enjoying the cooling power of the new portable and powerful Shark FlexBreeze Fan. Adding to the excitement will be Ninja’s interactive “Score to Score” activity, where fans can test their goal-scoring skills and kick for a chance to win Ninja products and football-themed prizes.

Girls Unite Gala Day

As part of Unite Round, the A-Leagues is hosting an exclusive female-only event - Girls Unite Gala Day - dedicated to introducing girls to the world of football in the most enjoyable and supportive way possible. This grassroots activity has also been moved from Leichhardt Oval to Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. Registrants will receive an email directly about the change.

Whether a seasoned player or a newcomer to the sport, Girls Unite will give young footballers a chance to train and play like a professional with coaching clinics, small-sided football and the chance to snap a photo with the Ninja A-League Women trophy (and potentially your favourite player!). Held on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November, participation also includes a ticket to the Ninja A-League Women double-header taking place at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium that day. To register head here.

For participants that have registered for the Girls Unite Gala Day, and are now unable to attend due to the change in venue, a full refund is available via contacting girlsunite@aleagues.com.au

Fan Travel:

Every ticket to Unite Round includes return public transport within NSW from Friday to Sunday including the Sydney Metro Services, Sydney, Parramatta and Newcastle Light Rail, Harbour City and Newcastle Ferries, all Sydney metropolitan and outer metropolitan regular route bus services and rail network bounded by Bomaderry, Goulburn, Bathurst, Scone and Dungog stations (non-booked services).

The APL has also organised free shuttle buses that will rotate between Netstrata Jubilee Stadium and Allianz Stadium so fans can travel easily between the two hubs, as well as exclusive buses from Newcastle and the Central Coast to Sydney for fans headed to Unite Round.

Ticket offers:

Full Season Club Members can access a free ticket to their club’s Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Ninja A-League Women double-header matches.

All Club Members (including flexi members) can access a 10% discount for any additional tickets or tickets to other club’s matches.

Unite Round 2024/25 Fixtures:

Ninja A-League Women - Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix, Friday 22 November at 5:30pm AEDT

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar, Friday 22 November at 8:15pm AEDT

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory, Saturday 23 November at 2:15pm AEDT

Newcastle Jets vs Western United, Saturday 23 November at 5:00pm AEDT

Canberra United vs Perth Glory, Sunday 24 November at 1:30pm AEDT

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City FC, Sunday 24 November at 4:15pm AEDT

Isuzu UTE A-League Men - Allianz Stadium

Perth Glory vs Western United, Friday 22 November at 5:30pm AEDT

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners, Friday 22 November at 8:00pm AEDT

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United, Saturday 23 November at 5:00pm AEDT

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers, Saturday 23 November at 7:40pm AEDT

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory, Sunday 24 November at 1:30pm AEDT

Macarthur FC vs Auckland FC, Sunday 24 November at 4:00pm AEDT

*Melbourne City FC to have a bye

About A-Leagues:

The A-Leagues represent the pinnacle of professional football in Australia and New Zealand, comprising Isuzu UTE A-League Men's, Ninja A-League Women's and E-league competitions. The 2024/25 season will see 13 clubs in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and 12 in Ninja A-League Women.

The A-Leagues, operated by Australian Professional Leagues (APL), is delivering against its bold ambition to develop top-tier professional football talent in Australia and New Zealand, drive engagement across the leagues and to build on football’s undisputed position as the country’s most popular participation sport.

