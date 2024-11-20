Kura Productions Welcomes Tuataroa Rapana Neill As Managing Director

Kura Productions is delighted to welcome Tuataroa Rapana Neill as Managing Director. Tu will bring his considerable experience as a Māori filmmaker (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Ueoneone), editor, writer and director to the new role, having worked on projects across New Zealand, England and Japan.

CEO of Kura Productions Te Ataraiti Waretini is over the moon with the new appointment.

“Tu and I worked for Kura Productions early in our careers under Quinton Hita and Te Ō Kahurangi Waaka and now we’re both leading that same company that nurtured us so many years ago.

He’s generous and passionate about helping to grow te reo Māori and te ao Māori through Māori storytelling which is the heartbeat of our company. Tu has skill, vision and an amazing work ethic that will help the company progress into the future, and I can’t wait to see what we do.”

After 14 years in the film and TV industry in the UK, Tu is thrilled to return home.

“I felt the pull to return home and contribute to more meaningful kaupapa, Kura Productions is the perfect place for me to do that.

My journey began in Aotearoa over 20 years ago as an editor under Quinton Hita, Karen Te Ō Kahurangi Waaka, and alongside Te Ataraiti. It’s incredible to return now, with her leading the way. She’s done an outstanding job over the past three years, and we have big plans ahead.

Kura’s strong kaupapa provides a solid foundation as we expand into more internationally facing Māori content, while continuing to build on the exceptional content Kura Productions has created for Te Ao Māori locally."

Kura Productions is currently in pre-production for the seventh season of bilingual smash hit, Ahikāroa. The current production slate also includes Te NGz, an unscripted series for tamariki following two sisters living on their farm in the heart of Ngāpuhi, and Nā Wai I Teka? season four, now streaming on the Māori Minute Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/maorimeneti

