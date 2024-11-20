Zuke Releases New Downtempo House Single ‘How We Met’ From Upcoming Album COME CLOSER - Out December 13

Photo/Supplied

Zuke unveils new Single ‘How We Met’, and a debut remix from Nourish.

New Zealand-based electronic producer Zuke (Ed Zuccollo) returns with his latest release, ‘How We Met’, a lush fusion of downtempo and organic house, layered with deep ambient chords and elements of acid. The track is the latest release from Zuke’s debut album COME CLOSER set for release on Friday December 13.

Zuke will also celebrate the album’s release with a special release show at Auckland’s Neck of the Woods on Saturday December 7. This show will see support from long-time friends and fellow wizards Dylan C & Mia Kober b2b DirdyGerdi. Tickets here Zuke reflects on the inspiration behind the track: “‘How We Met’ evokes a sense of wonder, mystery, and significance - like a story waiting to be told. It’s not about a person, a moment, or a thing, but about the magic of feeling wonder without needing to define it. It feels warm and intimate, like a story that has been unfolding for a long time, yet still holds space for the unknown.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The single also features a remix by Nourish, the newly formed duo of longtime friends and collaborators Katie Double and Paige Julia. Nourish combines Katie's musical artistry on harp and electronic instrumentation, with Paige's experience in crafting dancefloor-driven beats. This remix marks the first official release under the Nourish alias.

“We took our favorite elements from the original track, slowed them right down, and added our own bass, drums, and percussion in line with our style,” says Paige of Nourish.

About Zuke:

Zuke is the electronic project from producer & synth-wizard, Ed Zuccollo. Described as “an exploratory journey into the physicality of deep bass, with a taste for the cinematic”, Zuke’s genre-fluid, instrumental productions have been extensively road tested on festival sound systems throughout New Zealand.

Zuke’s anticipated debut album, COME CLOSER, will be released worldwide on December 13 on Loop Recordings Aot(ear)oa’s new sub-label, Loop Electronic.

A kaleidoscope of sounds, textures, rhythms and frequencies, COME CLOSER showcases Zuke’s full artistry. Elements of jungle, dubstep, downtempo, house, and ambient field recordings fuse together, creating a blend of melodic beauty and deep bass with a human touch.

“This album is a collection of tunes from the last 6 years that I felt went together in terms of a cosmic cinematic feel, density of layers, and journey-like forms.” - Zuke

Over the last 20 years, Ed Zuccollo has honed his skills as a musician while immersed in the vibrant Wellington music scene. He has performed or recorded with artists such as Isaac Chambers, Workforce (UK), The Dub Pistols, TrinityRoots, Troy Kingi, Drax Project, The Black Seeds, Rhian Sheehan, Opiuo, Kita, and many more.

COME CLOSER - album out December 13

Auckland Album Release Show - Saturday December 7, Neck Of The Woods

Tickets on sale now from loop.co.nz

© Scoop Media

