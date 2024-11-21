Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Electronic Producers Blawan Releases Fierce New Single 'Fires'

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 1:15 pm
Press Release: The Label

Blawan by Murdo Hepburn

Blawan returns with 'Fires', the first single revealed from his freshly-announced new EP “BouQ”. Having received global support from the likes of Four Tet and Skrillex over the summer, 'Fires' sees Blawan push his distorted, syncopated productions into a new broken-pop lane, his own vocal creating an intense, visceral hook that rips through the track's multilayered, pulsing beats.

The BouQ EP will be released on 6th December via XL Recordings and is his third EP for the label. It’s the follow-up to his acclaimed 2023 'Dismantled Into Juice' EP; one that was heralded by Pitchfork as “dazzling… part of a long, proud tradition of UK club tracks that turn the dancefloor on its ear” and Resident Advisor as “mind-melting… truly unchartered territory.” Fans may have heard Blawan previewing tracks from the EP during recent DJ sets (including his curated stage at Draaimolen and Overmono’s Pure Devotion), heightening anticipation for new Blawan music. Available to pre-order digitally and as a 12” now, BouQ’s disorientating, menacing electronic experimentation is set to further cement Blawan’s reputation as a truly singular talent.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 