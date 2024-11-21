Electronic Producers Blawan Releases Fierce New Single 'Fires'

Blawan by Murdo Hepburn

Blawan returns with 'Fires', the first single revealed from his freshly-announced new EP “BouQ”. Having received global support from the likes of Four Tet and Skrillex over the summer, 'Fires' sees Blawan push his distorted, syncopated productions into a new broken-pop lane, his own vocal creating an intense, visceral hook that rips through the track's multilayered, pulsing beats.

The BouQ EP will be released on 6th December via XL Recordings and is his third EP for the label. It’s the follow-up to his acclaimed 2023 'Dismantled Into Juice' EP; one that was heralded by Pitchfork as “dazzling… part of a long, proud tradition of UK club tracks that turn the dancefloor on its ear” and Resident Advisor as “mind-melting… truly unchartered territory.” Fans may have heard Blawan previewing tracks from the EP during recent DJ sets (including his curated stage at Draaimolen and Overmono’s Pure Devotion), heightening anticipation for new Blawan music. Available to pre-order digitally and as a 12” now, BouQ’s disorientating, menacing electronic experimentation is set to further cement Blawan’s reputation as a truly singular talent.

