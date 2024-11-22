22 Amendments Proposed For 2022 Act Lodged On 22 November

The Association’s submission is in respect of Part 20 of the Bill, which relates to the Incorporated Societies Act 2022. The Act affects thousands of incorporated community sport organisations which deliver invaluable social and recreational services to New Zealanders, for the love of the game.

The Association is recommending 22 amendments to the Act, which are proposed to clarify the obligations of “small societies”, (as currently defined in section 103 of the Act). The substance of the amendments will ensure that the intent of section 103 is reflected in the broader Act, so as to ensure the Act prescribes obligations for small societies which are, "fit for purpose".

Respondents to the 2024 National Sport Club Survey, (an annual project undertaken by the Association in partnership with AUT) are concerned that the new legislation does not meet their needs. Only one half said they believed the legislation was fit for purpose, with only one-third having initiated steps to re-register a new Constitution as required by the Act. While most signalled an intention to re-register under the new Act, only one-third said they knew what to do. The Association’s amendments will ease the ongoing compliance obligations for clubs which manage to re-register.

The loss of volunteer-led organisations not prepared or willing to re-register and comply with the new Act is an existential threat to the future delivery of community sport in New Zealand and deserves Government’s urgent attention.

Year to date, 212 incorporated community sport organisations have been dissolved by the Registrar, losing their legal status. The Bill is currently before Parliament’s Governance and Administration Committee, with submissions closing on Wednesday, 4 December.

