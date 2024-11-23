Celebration of local content at NZ TV Awards 2024

NZ On Air is delighted with the celebration of local content at tonight’s NZ TV Awards, with approximately three-quarters of the awards won by NZ On Air funded content.

One of those winning shows is After The Party, which took home a record nine awards. The series had just received glowing reviews in the past few days from critics in the United Kingdom after it aired on Channel 4, and particular praise for the performance of lead actress Robyn Malcolm – with one critic for The Telegraph suggesting Malcolm deserves a Bafta. This after the show was called a “blistering” “tour de force” by Australian critics when it aired there earlier this year.

Of the 36 awards presented at the event at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in TāmakiMakaurau, 27 went to NZ On Air funded projects.

The winning content ranged from premium drama and comedy to investigative documentaries and current affairs.

“In spite of what has been a hard year for local media, exceptional content has continued to be created and released. The finalists and winners included content that reached substantial audiences both here and overseas, and received critical acclaim,” says Chief Executive NZ On Air Cameron Harland.

“Our screen production sector, cast and crew, and local platforms can be proud of their achievements. We hope the awards tonight provided a much-needed morale boost and we hope for better times ahead,” he continued.

Harland says the awards are an important way to acknowledge, recognise and celebrate the huge amount of creativity and talent within Aotearoa New Zealand’s screen sector.

