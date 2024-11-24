Discover The Treasures Of Tāmaki Makaurau: Making Māori Tourism Accessible To All

Tāmaki Makaurau – Tāmaki loved by many

Tāmaki herenga waka – Tāmaki the converging place of many canoes

Tāmaki herenga tangata – Tāmaki the converging place of many peoples

Te pai me te whai rawa o Tāmaki – The abundance and prosperity of Auckland

24 November 2024. Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) proudly announces the launch of ‘Treasures of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’, a new digital platform aimed at enhancing the visibility and reach of Māori-owned businesses and iwi enterprises within Auckland’s vibrant visitor economy. The initiative marks a significant milestone in promoting Auckland’s unique Māori tourism offerings.

From immersive cultural experiences to indigenous cuisine, bespoke tours, cruises and activities of cultural significance, ‘Treasures of Tāmaki Makaurau’ offers a curated selection of free and paid experiences that highlight our region’s rich Māori heritage and showcases contemporary Māori creativity.

While the platform will launch with a few selected treasures, the aim is for ‘Treasures of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’ to grow and eventually become a comprehensive travel planning tool where visitors can explore an exciting range of Māori tourism experiences around Tāmaki Makaurau.

Helen Te Hira, Director of Māori Outcomes at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, encourages Māori-owned businesses and iwi enterprises who offer visitor experiences to join this initiative.

“We are a region rich in stories, with over a thousand years of indigenous heritage and an energetic urban population of Māori from all walks of life. ‘Treasures of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’ makes our unique offerings accessible to local and international audiences, inviting them to engage deeply with our culture. At the same time, it supports the growth of Māori businesses.”

Nick Hill, Chief Executive of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited says the initiative, supported by Auckland Council, will bolster the identity of the Māori tourism sector and promote sustainable tourism practices that respect and preserve the natural, historical and Māori cultural heritage of Auckland.

“Māori tourism sets New Zealand's visitor experience apart from the rest of the world. The platform provides an opportunity for Māori-owned enterprises and cultural sites to enhance their profile and lead how visitors experience our region.

“We anticipate ‘Treasures of Tāmaki Makaurau’ will contribute to Auckland’s reputation as a premier destination that offers authentic and sustainable visitor experiences.”

Vanessa Reynolds, owner of Tūāpae Vineyard on Waiheke Island, says: “We are excited to be part of this initiative and the potential for pakihi Māori within our beautiful region. Our vineyard is surrounded by native ngāhere and abundant birdlife, and we welcome visitors to share our values of treading lightly on the earth through low impact eco-tourism.

“We are proud to be the only Māori-owned vineyard in Tāmaki Makaurau and our approach to viticulture deeply reflects te ao Māori values, offering our visitors a unique perspective on sustainable winemaking, as well as an authentic connection to the land and its original caretakers.”

