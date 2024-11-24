Bethune Exclusion Leaves Allan With Race Victory And Championship Lead

Bethune battled Hayden Bakkerus on lap one to take the lead / Photo: Bruce Jenkins

This handed Hugo Allan his first win for the weekend and gave him a valuable early points lead in the championship.

With the grid for the 12 lap feature determined by fastest laps in the first and second races, Bethune had a front row start alongside pole sitter and race one winner Hayden Bakkerus. At the lights neither made the perfect getaway, but Bethune’s was the better one and the two sat side-by-side until the exit of the second turn when Josh surged ahead.

He built up a significant lead in almost no time at all, and when Allan passed Bakkerus late on and slowed the chasing pack, Bethune extended his lead from under a second to an unassailable two and a half second margin. It was an impressive drive, but a post-race check by race officials determined part of his race clothing wasn’t legal and he was excluded from the results.

Hugo Allan won the round to lead the championship / Photo: Andy Kruy

Allan took his third runner-up spot of the weekend on the road, and pretty quickly it became clear that was going to be upgraded to a win.

“It’s a great weekend for myself and the team and we’ve got some time now before the second round and we’ll work even harder to find a little extra speed and turn that into race wins,” he said afterwards.

Bakkerus ended his impressive weekend with another trip to the podium in what turned out to be second. He was quick but had to focus on the cars behind him rather than try and match Bethune’s blinding pace at the front. Allan, however, was the only one to make it past in what turned out to be a race winning overtake at the daunting turn nine.

Cooper Barnes showed why he is highly rated as a championship contender despite some bad luck over the weekend. His outright pace qualified him well for the feature race and he made the most of it, coming home to take his best result of the weekend in third.

Arthur Broughan was another to make the most of his grid slot and he too recorded his best result of the weekend in fourth. Alice Buckley tried her best to get past him in the latter stages but had to settle for fifth.

Cormac Murphy finished up with a personal best for the weekend with a fine drive to sixth, while race two winner Emerson Vincent passed a staunch Justin Allen on lap six to cross the line seventh but he picked up a post-race penalty which dropped him down the order – though he was still top Rookie for the weekend. That left Allen seventh, just a car length or two ahead of Mason Potter, while John Penny took ninth and the Master class honours for the round. Masters rival Simon Hunter was only just behind him in tenth for his best result on his first weekend in the championship.

The hard luck story of the race was undoubtedly Chris White. Fast all weekend, Chris had made a great start from the second row and had held third place early on, but a late challenge on Bakkerus damaged a wheel rim significantly enough to send him quickly to the back of the field. He did well to take the chequered flag. Not too far behind on the bad luck was Zach Blincoe, a top five runner all weekend who was in the leading pack before a last lap retirement after another impressive race.

A long break for Christmas and New Year will give all the teams time to regroup and the drivers an opportunity to see where they can improve before the championship reassembles for the second round on the international layout at Hampton Downs over the weekend of January 17-19. The early contenders have shown their pace, but the field on the opening weekend was close enough to guarantee the race to wins and championship glory remains completely unpredictable.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 1 Race 3

1 17 Hugo ALLAN CareVets Racing 2 20 Hayden BAKKERUS Mackenzie Motorsport 3 186 Cooper BARNES Right Karts by M2 Competition 4 222 Arthur BROUGHAN Mackenzie Motorsport 5 50 Alice BUCKLEY Race Lab Academy 6 81 Cormac MURPHY Race Lab Academy 7 99 Justin ALLEN Syndicate Motorsport 8 47 Mason POTTER Syndicate Motorsport 9 22 John PENNY Action Motorsport 10 42 Simon HUNTER Race Lab Academy 11 73 Harry TOWNSHEND Mackenzie Motorsport 12 33 Caleb BYERS James Marshall Motorsport 13 8 Thomas MALLARD Race Lab Academy 14 37 Jett MURRAY Action Motorsport 15 888 Blake KNOWLES James Marshall Motorsport 16 30 Emerson VINCENT Action Motorsport 17 35 Hayden LINES Right Karts by M2 Competition 18 55 Christina ORR-WEST Dayle ITM Racing 19 43 Cameron HILL Right Karts by M2 Competition 20 11 Will MORTON iMac Engineering 21 10 Ajay GIDDY Mackenzie Motorsport 22 34 Raymond MALLIN Action Motorsport 23 88 Chris WHITE James Marshall Motorsport DNF 90 Zach BLINCOE Mackenzie Motorsport DQ 32 Josh BETHUNE Right Karts by M2 Competition

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

