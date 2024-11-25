Sam Clark Aiming For His 5th Win In 2025 Longest Day

Kathmandu Coast to Coast legend Sam Clark has announced his return to the elite men’s Longest Day in 2025 after a 4 year hiatus.

The Whakatane athlete has previously dominated the field claiming back-to-back wins from 2016-2018 then again in 2020 after a year off.

Clark said crewing for elite woman Julia Chamberlain in 2024 sparked his interest in entering again.

“I just really love this event,” said Clark.

“A couple of months ago I thought to myself if I’m thinking about doing this again at any point, it may as well be now because I don’t know where I’m going to be this time next year.”

Clark is quick to point out this isn’t a return from retirement. While the 33-year-old has been focusing on his career as a mechanical engineer, he’s continued to compete in endurance events including Motu Challenge and Tour of Southland. He also trialled for Emirates Team New Zealand cycler squad.

“I’ve probably been putting in 15 hours of training per week consistently for the last 4 or 5 years”

Race Director Glen Currie said the Kathmandu Coast to Coast team are “ecstatic” to have Clark back for 2025.

“When you think of the GOATS of the mens race at the Kathmandu Coast to Coast you think of names such as Murray, Gurney, Ussher and also Clark,” said Currie

“Sam is the ultimate Coast athlete with no real weak discipline. Sam's personality is also refreshing at any event he participates in, he will be sure to put a number of our top male athletes on notice.”

The 34-year-old is currently ranked 3rd in the elite men’s field behind Australia’s Alex Hunt and defending champion Hamish Elliot from Wanaka.

“Hamish Elliot has stepped up in a very impressive way over the last couple of years and the race between him and Alex in 2024 was so close so I’m expecting a pretty hard-fought day out,” said Clark.

He’s also not discounting Ben Phillips who’s impressive performance earned him third place in the men’s longest day.

While Clark’s making no secret of his intentions to secure his 5th win at the iconic multisport event, he acknowledged he’s got more commitments to juggle compared to when he last raced.

“The biggest challenge this time around is going to be managing the training while also working a 45hr per week job, which kind of puts me in line with almost every other person that’s competing and back to where I was when I first started the event.”

Longest Day Individual Elite Mens Ranking:

Hamish Elliot

Alex Hunt

Sam Clark

Ben Phillips

Ryan Kiesanowski

Robbie Hunt

Oliver Thompson

Lachie Brownlie

Caleb Hill

Tane Cambridge

