French Superstar Gael Monfils To Return To The ASB Classic In Auckland

Gael Monfils in action. (ATP) / Supplied

French superstar, Gael Monfils, who thrilled fans in Auckland in January, has confirmed his return for the ASB Classic.

Monfils has completed his 21st season as a professional tennis player. The 38-year-old, often described as the fastest and most flamboyant player on the Tour, has never ended a season ranked outside the Top 100 since starting his career in 2004.

He has won 12 ATP titles, reached a career-high No. 6 in the world rankings in 2016 and played at least one final for 19 consecutive seasons.

This year the Frenchman made the semifinals in Doha and Mallorca, and the fourth round at both the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Shanghai. His season includes two victories over players in the Top-10, over Polish talent Hubert Hurkacz at Indian Wells and the second at Cincinnati over 2024 French Open and Wimbledon champion, and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

He thrilled fans at the ASB Classic in January with one of the standout matches of the 2024 tournament. Although going down to Hungarian Fabian Marozan in a third set tiebreak, it proved a match of outstanding quality and exhilarating action.

Of course, the allure of Monfils is much more than his results on paper. He remains one of the most colourful and multi-talented players on Tour, able to pull off some of the most athletic and seemingly impossible shots. At the same time he is perhaps the most humorous and crowd-pleasing player in recent memory.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Monfils, often described as the last man standing, grew up on the Tour alongside the likes of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray. With 20 years on the Tour under his belt, he admits that 2025 will be a pivotal year, however he is not ready for retirement yet.

“It's really hard because I think it will be one of the most important seasons of my life in a way. During or after this one, of course, I will have to make some decisions, some adjustments,” said Monfils.

“So right now, I don't really think about it, to be honest, because I know it's going to be tough. But I'm ready. And I will see what life gives me.”

His priority is his daughter Skai.

“It changed everything, changed my view, but also myself, because being a sports athlete, you need to be super-selfish and, and now you can’t be anymore. She's the absolute priority.

“When I go back home or I call my daughter, she doesn’t even really know if I win, if I lose, it’s all the same for her. And that brings you straight away back to the reality, which is important.”

Decisions on his future will wait a little longer as he currently prepares for another successful season on the Tour which will start by his fifth visit to Auckland.

The WTA women’s tournament at the ASB Classic gets underway on 30 December followed by the ATP men’s tournament from 6 January 2025.

This summer, tournament attendees will once again be able to enjoy some of New Zealand’s best entertainment, food and beverage offerings at ‘The Serve’. The perfect place to meet with friends and soak up the atmosphere, with large screens playing the on-court action.

Featuring insider access and exclusive news, ASB Classic have also launched The Classic Club, giving members special benefits and offers to make their tournament experience even more memorable. The Classic Club includes VIP offers, upgrades, promotions, plus up-to-date news and draw information. Fans can access Classic Club membership for free at https://asbclassic.flicket.co.nz/.

© Scoop Media

