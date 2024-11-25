Three Days In February - An Immersive Cinematic Experience With A Live Score For One Night Only

Hailed as a radical cinema experience, Three Days in February will explode on the Civic Theatre screens to the sound of a live musical score.

Multimedia artist Serena Stevenson presents a unique live music cinematic experience, with an original score in collaboration with Mike Hodgson, Paddy Free (Pitch Black), Ed Zuccollo, Nikita Tu-Bryant, Dylan C, Arcus String Quartet (APO) and Dr Opeloge Ah Sam’s Youth Choir.

Performed live and projected on the big screen for one night only at Tāmaki’s grand dame of cinema, The Civic Theatre on Friday 14 February 2025. The setting – the glittering shores of Tāpapakānga Regional Park, Aotearoa New Zealand, at the three-day music and arts festival Splore.

Stevenson explains the goal is to immerse the audience in a participatory experience that will leave the audience feeling uplifted and connected to others.

“Three Days in February is a response through musical composition, sound recordings and imagery to the experience of being in nature, of being invited onto the land with mana whenua and becoming part of a gathering, a community, a festival”.

Stevenson says the sense of community is palpable in the film and the cinematic event allows people to come together for an evening of unexpected connection through story and performance.

“While the imagery is set at Splore Festival it will conjure up emotive resonance for various audiences, achieved by the diversity of imagery and music.

It's about what it means to be human as we traverse through the feeling of being connected with others through playfulness, joy, exhaustion, the sharing of food, music, and dance”.

Before the main event are the enchanting sounds of a choir performing in the foyer, while DJ Murry Sweetpants sets the mood at the upstairs bar. Mingle with fellow attendees in a lively, fun environment as circus performers from the Lucky Star and Extravaganza Fair lead and Peter Vosper’s interactive dance troupe TronMob playfully you into the theatre.

Attendees can immerse themselves in a visual symphony where the film conjures a dreamlike atmosphere of surprise and discovery, juxtaposed with the raw, the real and the revelatory. The film threads through mystery, anticipation, beauty, and engagement, as the strange and unusual becomes relatable, liberating, and out-and-out hilarious.

The live multi-media concert show begins with open doors at 7 pm at 8.30 pm the show starts and afterwards, long-time Splorers, the infamous Lucky Star crew will host a party in the downstairs Winter Garden starting from 10 pm and going late into the night

This project brought the artist Serena Stevenson plenty of challenges, not just the funding type. “It has taken five years traversing physically tough terrain to capture the images. The weather made it super challenging a couple of those years, then COVID happened and I had a serious health issue which slowed things down – so we are more than thrilled to finally bring this project to an audience”.

Tickets are on sale now and Stevenson plans to tour the project both in New Zealand and overseas, showcasing the strong sense of community that Splore has fostered over its 25+ years. She hopes Three Days in February will leave audiences moved, hopeful, and seeking the connection they experience from the show.

Friday 14 February 2025

Three Days in February - Live Concert at Civic $65

Group Price for 10+ $62 per person

Lucky Star After Party in Wintergarden (only available as an add-on) $4

© Scoop Media

