La Shana Latrice Releases New Album "Everything Is Changing (The Rebirth)"

Back in June, singer La Shana Latrice released the single, "HLY GRL ERA." The song was met with praise. She now returns to kick off the month of November with a 28-track album, "Everything Is Changing (The Rebirth)." The LP serves as an expansion of La Shana Latrice's debut project, "Everything Is Changing," which was released almost exactly four years ago. "Everything Is Changing (The Rebirth)" is also composed of songs from her spring project, "Everything Is Still Changing." So, the album is chock-full of fan favorites, such as "Let It Flow" and "Sonshine," but also features never-before-heard tracks; thus, delighting fans old and new.

"Everything Is Changing (The Rebirth)" showcases La Shana Latrice's evolved sound. La Shana Latrice showcases her powerful and buttery voice through her soulful songs. Various genres are present within the album, such as Gospel, Pop, R&B, and Soul. She puts forth introspective and extrospective themes that resonant with all listeners. "The album represents a significant milestone in my musical journey and growth as an artist," United Kingdom's La Shana Latrice states. From love to worship to self-care, La Shana Latrice tackles vast topics that serve as the culmination of the overarching premise of the album. "Each track reflects my passion for storytelling and commitment to spreading positive messages of life, love, truth, and hope," La Shana Latrice explains.

"Everything Is Changing (The Rebirth)," produced by the acclaimed Reginald "Regg" Smith, is La Shana Latrice's best work yet. She enlisted rising stars to feature on the album, such as DDroid, Hakeem Romance, and Janel Antoneshia. The length of the project may be daunting, but it is well worth the listen and inevitable repeated listens. The budding songstress is only getting better. "Everything Is Changing (The Rebirth)" is only a taste of the immaculate sound that La Shana Latrice is birthing.

La Shana Latrice's Biography:

Singer and model La Shana Latrice was born and raised in Birmingham, U.K., but currently resides in the U.S. At a young age, La Shana Latrice discovered her passion for singing, and began to study and learn more about the craft. La Shana Latrice officially launched her music career in April 2020, and has since been running her own race and making waves in the industry. Her breakout single, "Let It Flow," was re-released in 2022, featuring Emmy-nominated actor Idris Elba; thus, further solidifying her presence in the music scene. In the same year, La Shana Latrice had the incredible opportunity to perform at the Commonwealth Games in her native Birmingham, U.K. The soon-to-be superstar just released a 28-track album, "Everything Is Changing (The Rebirth)," further showcasing her brilliance and one-of-a-kind artistry.

Website: https://www.lashanalatrice.net

