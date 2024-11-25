Comics By Late Dean Ballinger Published In Two Books

Late Dean Ballinger, 1973-2022 / Supplied

The remarkable life and brilliant comics of a Hamilton artist who suffered a debilitating disease are being celebrated with the publication of two volumes of his eclectic graphic storytelling

Dean Ballinger, who died at age 48 in 2022 after enduring Motor Neuron Disease, produced many cartoon strips and comic zines over more than two decades, ranging in style from imaginative new mythology and gonzo sci-fi, to conceptual art jokes and ‘too much for some’ toilet humour.

A man of many talents, Dean is also credited with coining the title ‘Hamiltron’ and ‘The Tron’ to describe Kirikiriroa-Hamilton, in the late 1990s alongside fellow radio DJ Greg Page and “call-in-listener Brian”.

Now a group of Dean’s friends are publishing two books of his comics, to offer his long-time fans a quality memento of his memorable drawings, and to introduce his crazy wild art to new audiences.

Mark Servian, editor and project manager, says between them, the two volumes present three distinct artistic genres of Dean’s work.

“OHU is the never-before-seen graphic novel written and pencilled by Dean, and then inked and coloured to completion by Aaron Christiansen. It is a fun story that will appeal to adults and kids alike.

“The other volume is actually ‘two books in one’ - the Dean Ballinger Anthology is two collections back-to-back, reflecting Dean’s two very different bodies of work, the art and the comedy” says Mark.

OHU is a 116-page fully colour illustrated graphic novel about three quirky friends on a quest across a psychedelic Waikato. Think of it as a “Yellow Submarine in the Waikato”, in the format of an Asterix book.

Dean began working on OHU in 2014, with Aaron Christiansen then working with him on the art over the last year of his life.

“OHU blends Dean’s love for nature, history, and deep cultural connections into a unique, surreal and captivating story,” says Aaron.

“I got to know Dean over a few years through us both contributing comics to Waikato student mag Nexus, and zines Bristle, Sonic Comic and Dean’s group anthology Hamiltron: City of the Future. Then I had the privilege of working with Dean in his final year to help him complete OHU.

“I see doing this as honouring his vision and ensuring his final work is shared with everyone. Finishing OHU hasn’t been just about completing a project—it has been about keeping Dean’s voice alive on the page.

“Dean’s ideas, his humour, and his distinct way of seeing the world are woven into every part of this story. Taking what he had roughed out and bringing it to life has been a great honour, I’m proud to be able to share Dean’s work in a way that stays true to his original vision,” says Aaron.

The Dean Ballinger Anthology is actually ‘two books in one’, some 330 pages all up, including 20 in colour.

Editor Mark Servian says Dean Ballinger produced two distinct bodies of graphic storytelling over twenty-five years.

“This collection of Dean’s comics and posters is presented as two books back-to-back in a double-ended volume, with a different front cover at each end,” says Mark.

“The Tower and Other Graphic Tales, at one end, contains Dean’s ‘serious literature’ pieces, most of which were originally published as whole zines.

“It includes Dean’s experimental comics and most sci-fi outings, stories that delve into daily life and birth new mythologies, and it closes with the last tales he told, about his experience of motor neuron disease.

“The Art of the Puster: Hamiltron Underground Comix and Posters, at the other end, contains Dean’s short and funny stuff, originally published in student mags and anthology zines, or pinned up in flats.

“Usually a single page, they employ all manner of comedic devices along the way, from intellectual sight gags to spectacularly low brow takes on Hamilton’s ‘bogan’ reputation.

“There is some full-on ‘art wank and toilet humour’ in places, unsuitable for children and general polite company, but irony and good intent abound and many will chuckle aloud at these ribald strips.”

Mark says it has been a privilege to commission and edit this collection of Dean Ballinger’s amazing art and stories.

The books are available from BooksbyDeanBallinger.nz, and in due course at willing bookshops. See also Hurry Up Ow Press on Facebook.

The ‘Dean book team’ is trading as ‘Hurry Up! Ow! Press’. It is made up of Dean’s wife Kelly Taylor, and includes Aaron Christiansen, Rohan Marx, Mark Servian, Richard Swainson, Wairehu Grant and Lauren Kerr-Bell.

