Unveiling Of HIDDEN Aotearoa

A revolutionary new approach to immersive storytelling, blending gaming technology, immersive experiences and local history, will be unveiled at Te Papa on Friday, November 29, with the launch of HIDDEN Aotearoa.

Backed by the small but innovative Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Tamaki nui a Rua, one of six taiwhenua (districts) of Ngāti Kahungunu, this cutting-edge project uses story-tech© - an integration of storytelling and technology - to bring untold and often forgotten stories to life in an interactive way.

“HIDDEN Aotearoa is a modern take on a treasure hunt,” explains Yee Hung Lim, Group Chief Executive of HIDDEN. “You progress tohu (clue) by tohu (clue) through locations, attractions and destinations. Using your phone, the hidden stories of these places come to life, making learning an engaging and rewarding experience.”

The technology for HIDDEN Aotearoa has been developed by Singapore-based social enterprise HIDDEN, while the local stories will be curated by Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Tamaki nui a Rua. This unique collaboration marks possibly the first partnership between a Māori enterprise and a Singapore tech company.

Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Tamaki nui a Rua chair Hayden Hape explains the decision to partner with an international organisation: “This company, HIDDEN, already has a proven track record. Their platform is innovative and effective. The marriage of tech and storytelling combined with tourism expertise means we offer a unique innovative solution to a country’s tourism offering.”

HIDDEN was founded by Lim Yee Hung and Loh Jun Wei in Singapore to uncover overlooked neighbourhood stories through technology. Since its launch in 2022, HIDDEN has drawn over 40,000 players and won prestigious awards, including the 2023/24 Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Award.

HIDDEN Aotearoa uses WhatsApp (plus other platforms) as its platform, with users scanning QR codes to begin their journey. Solving clues unveils rich narratives about their surroundings.

Mr Hape highlights the cultural rediscovery that comes with the game, saying, “Even in my hometown of Dannevirke, I’ve learned incredible things I never knew before - like the Andrews Hotel that hosted the Queen or the church that was built four times.”

The launch event at Te Papa will provide an exclusive demonstration of how HIDDEN Aotearoa works. Mr Hape notes its potential to guide visitors to underexplored areas of museums, destinations and attractions. “This game helps by creating a balanced experience that takes people to areas they might otherwise miss.”

Yee Hung Lim highlighted the broader goal of the business: “Our aim is to introduce New Zealanders, and other countries as we grow, to a fresh, innovative way of storytelling. HIDDEN Aotearoa is a platform for discovery, learning, and connecting with history in a way that’s never been done before.”

Event Details:

What: Launch of HIDDEN Aotearoa

When: Friday, November 29, 6 PM

Where: Rangimarie Room, Te Papa, Wellington

Special Guests:

Mr William Tan , Singapore’s High Commissioner to New Zealand

, Singapore’s High Commissioner to New Zealand Gabriel Rush , New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Singapore

, New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Singapore HIDDEN co-founders Yee Hung Lim and Loh Jun Wei

and Hayden Hape, Chairman of Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Tamaki nui a Rua

