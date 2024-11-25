Mitre 10 MEGA Wānaka And Puzzling World: Championing Youth At Challenge Wānaka!

Photo/Supplied

Challenge Wānaka is thrilled to announce the continuation of long-standing sponsorships for its youth-focused events by Mitre 10 MEGA Wānaka and Puzzling World. This commitment from two prominent local businesses plays a crucial role in fostering a love of sport and inclusivity among young athletes.

Mitre 10 MEGA Wānaka’s sponsorship of the Adaptive and Secondary Schools events, will once again be at the heart of Challenge Wānaka. Their involvement enables young athletes of all abilities to participate in these celebrated events. “Mitre 10 MEGA Wānaka is proud to support The Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka!” said a Mitre 10 MEGA Wānaka representative. “We’re excited to once again put our name to both the Adaptive and Secondary Schools events – celebrating participants of all ages and abilities. You’ll see our crew cheering from the sideline as we watch the progress of the Adaptive and School athletes – out there giving it a go. Mitre 10 MEGA Wānaka – we’re locally owned and operated – and loving local events like Challenge Wānaka!”

The Mitre 10 Adaptive Challenge is open to anyone over 10 years old with either a physical or intellectual impairment, providing an inclusive platform for athletes to experience the thrill of the race.

The Secondary Schools Challenge will once again host the Otago Secondary School Triathlon, featuring U14, U16, and U19 categories. Additionally, Secondary School teams have the unique opportunity to compete in the Challenge Wānaka Half on Saturday, bringing high-level competition to the school-age athletes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Reflecting on the importance of the Secondary Schools Challenge, Mikayla Wilden from Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association who help facilitate the event added, “The Secondary Schools Challenge Wānaka Triathlon is a highlight on the sporting calendar each year, attracting both competitive triathletes and those wanting to give it a go. It’s an awesome opportunity for students to be part of a high-quality event in the picturesque setting of Wanaka.”

Puzzling World continues its tradition of supporting the youngest triathletes in the region. Puzzling World’s involvement has been instrumental in bringing the Challenge Wanaka Junior Challenge to life, inspiring future generations of athletes. With a commitment to youth, fun, and creativity, Puzzling World’s partnership brings energy and encouragement to the event.

Puzzling World's Duncan Spear says "We are extremely proud to continue working with local schools to add a unique dimension to their sports curriculum, encourage an active lifestyle for the region’s youngsters and to foster the growth of triathlon at a grass roots level. We've supported Junior Challenge Wānaka since its inception in 2008, and we're thrilled to continue fostering the growth of this event and bringing enjoyment to thousands of young participants."

Their sponsorship covers three events: the preschoolers’ Mini Challenge, the Intermediate Challenge, and the ever-popular Junior Challenge. Through these events, hundreds of budding triathletes from local schools – including Wānaka Primary, Te Kura O Take Karara, Holy Family, Hawea Flat, Tarras, and Makarora – get a chance to participate, while visiting students are also welcome to join. The Puzzling World Junior Challenge invites students from Years 1 to 6 to experience a safe, fun, and supportive race environment, giving many their first taste of triathlon.

At the core of Challenge Wānaka is a dedication to empowering youth through sport. Each year, the Challenge Wānaka Sports Trust subsidises the participation of nearly 2,000 primary and secondary students, promoting healthy lifestyles and imparting values of teamwork, perseverance, and goal-setting. This initiative has seen more than 11,000 young athletes participate since 2013, providing profound benefits to physical fitness, confidence, and community spirit.

Jason Cowan, representing Wānaka Primary School, shared his support for the event, saying, “Challenge is an event our entire school participates in, as it fits our mantra of everyone ‘giving things a go’. It is an amazing opportunity for our children to be part of a professionally run event that builds perseverance and supports our kids to ‘be the best they can be’. The smiles and grimaces from our children as they compete against themselves and their friends, no matter how athletic, creates an incredible atmosphere.”

Challenge Wanaka Trust & Event Director Jane Sharman added, “It’s wonderful to have Mitre 10 MEGA Wānaka and Puzzling World back as our Youth Event sponsors. Their continued support allows us to inspire young people, create lasting memories, and nurture the next generation of athletes.”

As the Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wanaka Festival approaches, the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Wānaka and Puzzling World highlights the community spirit that makes this event so special. Participants, families, and spectators can look forward to a vibrant atmosphere, thanks to these incredible local businesses.

For those wishing to enter the youth events, all local schools will facilitate entries for local students, for those outside the Wānaka region entries will open late November online at www.challenge-wanaka.com

© Scoop Media

