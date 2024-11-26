Opening Soon: Ming Ranginui
Season is delighted to present a new solo exhibition by Ming Ranginui (Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi). Best known for sculptural works incorporating whatu or tāniko and satin smocking, Ranginui bends customary fibres and contemporary fabrics to her will, using her distinctive visual and material sensibility to reimagine everyday entities.
Her works focus on the themes of tino rangatiratanga, spirituality, and survival. The pūrākau they express speak to her personal experiences but also reach out to the collective experiences of Indigenous people grappling with the generational impacts of colonisation.
The exhibition runs from Saturday 30 November to 21 December 2024. There is an opening celebration from 6 to 8pm on Friday 29 November. The artist will be in attendance and all are welcome.
REGISTER FOR CATALOGUE
PROJECTS FEATURING SEASON ARTISTS
Season artists are involved in a host of projects throughout Aotearoa and abroad at present. Below you will find venues, run times, and select events and readings. If you would like to see a catalogue of available works by any of the artists we work with, please do not hesitate to get in touch.
MING RANGINUI
Bibbidi Bobbidi Booo
Part of SCAPE Public Art Season 2024: Material / Immaterial Worlds
Curated by Tyson Campbell
Cashel Street (outside Ballantynes), Ōtautahi Christchurch
Until 15 February 2025
AYESHA
GREEN
Huikaau—where currents meet (group show)
Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Ōtepoti Dunedin
Until 31 October 2025
EMILY KARAKA
Ka Awatea, A New Dawn
Curated by Hoor Al Qasimi and Megan Tamati-Quennell
Sharjah Art Foundation, Al Mureijah Square, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Until 1 December 2024
Reading: review by Rahel Aima on Frieze
ROBYN KAHUKIWA, MING
RANGINUI, JADE TOWNSEND
Nō Konei | From Here (group show)
Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery, Whanganui
Until 11 May 2025
NEKE MOA
Rangirua (with Rowan Panther, Martin Thompson, and Gabrielle Amodeo)
Pātaka Art + Museum, Porirua
Until 9 March 2025
Reading: essay by Jade Townsend commissioned by McCahon House
RAUKURA TUREI
Taimoana | Coastlines: Art in Aotearoa (group show)
Curated by Sarah Farrar, Nathan Pōhio, Jane Davidson-Ladd, and Cameron Ah Loo-Matamua
Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland
Until 7 June 2026
MAUNGARONGO TE KAWA
Te Whare Pora
Curated by Zoe Black
Tairāwhiti Museum Te Whare Taonga o Tairāwhiti, Tairāwhiti Gisborne
30 November 2024 to 23 February 2025
Opening: Friday 29 November, 5:30pm
Reading: interview between Dale Husband and Maungarongo Te Kawa on E-Tangata
HAMISH
COLEMAN
The Fields
CoCA Centre of Contemporary Art Toi Moroki, Ōtautahi Christchurch
30 November 2024 to 12 January 2025
Opening: Friday 29 November, 5:30pm
Artist talk with Francis McWhannell: Saturday 30 November, 3pm
REGISTER FOR CATALOGUE
ROBYN
KAHUKIWA
Tohunga Mahi Toi
Curated by Roma Pōtiki
Te Manawa, Te Papaioea Palmerston North
7 December 2024 to 27 April 2025
Reading: Tohunga Mahi Toi catalogue
SUNG HWAN BOBBY
PARK
Tom of Finland Foundation Artist-in-Residence
TOM House, Los Angeles
Fall 2024