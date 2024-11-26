Opening Soon: Ming Ranginui

Photo/Supplied.

Season is delighted to present a new solo exhibition by Ming Ranginui (Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi). Best known for sculptural works incorporating whatu or tāniko and satin smocking, Ranginui bends customary fibres and contemporary fabrics to her will, using her distinctive visual and material sensibility to reimagine everyday entities.

Her works focus on the themes of tino rangatiratanga, spirituality, and survival. The pūrākau they express speak to her personal experiences but also reach out to the collective experiences of Indigenous people grappling with the generational impacts of colonisation.

The exhibition runs from Saturday 30 November to 21 December 2024. There is an opening celebration from 6 to 8pm on Friday 29 November. The artist will be in attendance and all are welcome.

REGISTER FOR CATALOGUE

PROJECTS FEATURING SEASON ARTISTS

Season artists are involved in a host of projects throughout Aotearoa and abroad at present. Below you will find venues, run times, and select events and readings. If you would like to see a catalogue of available works by any of the artists we work with, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

MING RANGINUI

Bibbidi Bobbidi Booo

Part of SCAPE Public Art Season 2024: Material / Immaterial Worlds

Curated by Tyson Campbell

Cashel Street (outside Ballantynes), Ōtautahi Christchurch

Until 15 February 2025

AYESHA GREEN

Huikaau—where currents meet (group show)

Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Ōtepoti Dunedin

Until 31 October 2025

EMILY KARAKA

Ka Awatea, A New Dawn

Curated by Hoor Al Qasimi and Megan Tamati-Quennell

Sharjah Art Foundation, Al Mureijah Square, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Until 1 December 2024

Reading: review by Rahel Aima on Frieze

ROBYN KAHUKIWA, MING RANGINUI, JADE TOWNSEND

Nō Konei | From Here (group show)

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery, Whanganui

Until 11 May 2025

NEKE MOA

Rangirua (with Rowan Panther, Martin Thompson, and Gabrielle Amodeo)

Pātaka Art + Museum, Porirua

Until 9 March 2025

Reading: essay by Jade Townsend commissioned by McCahon House

RAUKURA TUREI

Taimoana | Coastlines: Art in Aotearoa (group show)

Curated by Sarah Farrar, Nathan Pōhio, Jane Davidson-Ladd, and Cameron Ah Loo-Matamua

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Until 7 June 2026

MAUNGARONGO TE KAWA

Te Whare Pora

Curated by Zoe Black

Tairāwhiti Museum Te Whare Taonga o Tairāwhiti, Tairāwhiti Gisborne

30 November 2024 to 23 February 2025

Opening: Friday 29 November, 5:30pm

Reading: interview between Dale Husband and Maungarongo Te Kawa on E-Tangata

HAMISH COLEMAN

The Fields

CoCA Centre of Contemporary Art Toi Moroki, Ōtautahi Christchurch

30 November 2024 to 12 January 2025

Opening: Friday 29 November, 5:30pm

Artist talk with Francis McWhannell: Saturday 30 November, 3pm

REGISTER FOR CATALOGUE

ROBYN KAHUKIWA

Tohunga Mahi Toi

Curated by Roma Pōtiki

Te Manawa, Te Papaioea Palmerston North

7 December 2024 to 27 April 2025

Reading: Tohunga Mahi Toi catalogue

SUNG HWAN BOBBY PARK

Tom of Finland Foundation Artist-in-Residence

TOM House, Los Angeles

Fall 2024

© Scoop Media

