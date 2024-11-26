Nigel Avery Named New Zealand Team Chef De Mission For Glasgow 2026 And LA 2028

Olympian and five-time Commonwealth Games medallist Nigel Avery is set to lead The New Zealand Team to the next edition of the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

Avery, a former New Zealand representative in weightlifting, athletics and bobsleigh was New Zealand Team Chef de Mission for the extremely successful Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and Paris 2024 Olympic Games campaigns.

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol says the organisation is pleased to reappoint Avery for the 2026 and 2028 Games.

“Nigel did a fantastic job as Chef de Mission in Paris and Birmingham and we’re thrilled to have him with us for another two Games,” said Nicol.

“He is athlete focused, has built strong relationships across the sporting sector and has the attention to detail that is needed to help our teams succeed on the world stage.”

Avery competed in weightlifting at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, as well as the Kuala Lumpur and Manchester Commonwealth Games where he picked up five medals, including two gold. His outstanding performances and leadership in Manchester saw him carry the New Zealand flag at the closing ceremony.

Since then, Avery has remained involved in sport through Governance and coaching roles. Avery also led the New Zealand team to the Sydney Youth Olympic festival as Chef de Mission in 2007 and was a member of the NZOC Athletes’ Commission from 2002-2008.

“I’m thrilled to be named Chef de Mission for Glasgow and LA, it’s an amazing opportunity,” said Avery.

“I loved contributing to the success of the New Zealand Team in Birmingham and Paris and it’s been a great opportunity to give back. I also learnt a lot during those campaigns, so I’m pleased to be able to take that knowledge forward with me across the next cycle.”

A unique leadership role, the New Zealand Team Chef de Mission champions the needs of athletes inside complex and high-performance Games environments. The role ensures the New Zealand Team promotes athlete mana, wellbeing and performance at all times throughout the Games period.

“It’s about helping people succeed, so for me it’s all about the athletes and the structures we can put in place around them to ensure they’re supported and to optimise their performance”.

The Glasgow Commonwealth Games will be contested from July 23rd to August 2nd 2026, with the LA Olympic Games to be held July 14th to 30th 2028.

