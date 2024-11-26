Top US Comedian Can’t Get Enough Of New Zealand

Highly acclaimed US comedian, Josh Wolf, has just announced he is heading back to New Zealand this coming February. After a sold-out tour in 2023, Wolf will be bringing his hilarious show, the ‘High On Life Tour’, to more cities in 2025, including new locations he has not performed in previously.

(Photo/Supplied)

Visiting Rotorua, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch, this will be Wolf’s largest tour of New Zealand to date, and says he can’t wait to get back to New Zealand where he loves the stunning nature and friendly people. Renowned for his unique and relatable style of standup comedy, he continues to be one of the most sought-after comics touring today, with this coming tour the third time he has visited the country.

Josh has performed sold-out headline shows across the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand, garnering millions of followers around the world. His comedy specials and standup clips have over 20 million views online, with his outrageous stories and anecdotes amassing a huge following.

Known as one of the best storytellers in the comedy world, Josh has been performing live for over 25 years. His tales of being a single father raising three children, and all the trials and tribulations of his life since, weave together to give a show that leaves the audience hanging off every word, and – of course – laughing hysterically.

Wolf grew up in Amherst, Massachusetts, and began performing standup at just 15 years old. After moving to Los Angeles, Josh landed a talent deal with 20thCentury Fox and TV deals with ABC and NBC. Josh has appeared on Chelsea Lately, My Name is Earl, Home Improvement and has been featured on series like Netflix Is A Joke and Last Comic Standing. Currently, Wolf has a weekly residency at the Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club in Las Vegas, where he also lives with his wife, Beth.

Josh has his own podcast with his son, Jacob, called ‘Hay Maaan: A Father & Son Comedy Podcast’, where they present their unique and funny take on pop culture, current events and generational differences. Josh’s and Jacob’s close relationship is one of the endearing things their fans love about them, and Jacob often performs on stage with Josh at his live shows.

With his mastery of storytelling, his warmth and charm, and his vast experience as a standup – all which allows his audience to sit back and enjoy the ride he’s about to take them on – Josh is a comic that is all about fun and entertainment, and most importantly providing gut-busting laughs for a great night out.

Ticket Presales start this Thursday 28 November at 10am, with registrations available at www.eventsinnovated.com. General public sale starts Friday 29 November at 10am, with all ticketing available via the same website.

