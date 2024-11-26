EIT's Te Kura I Awarua Rangahau Research Māori Centre Scoops Top Awards

Te Kura i Awarua’s Professor David Tipene-Leach (left) and Chris Bryant-Toi with the awards the Maori Research Centre won at the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards. (Photo/Supplied)

EIT’s Te Kura i Awarua Rangahau Māori Research Centre has scooped top awards at this year’s 2024 Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards, winning both the Māori Realm and the Supreme Winner awards.

Te Kura i Awarua, led by Professor Annemarie Gillies and Professor David Tipene-Leach runs a number of ‘heritage projects’ including the Henare Matua collection of Repudiation Movement letters of the 1870s, the JT Blake manuscripts of the 1880-90s and the raising of two Heritage Symposiums, bringing archivists and curators nationally to Hawke’s Bay. The team has also been involved in the repatriation of Te Poho-o-Kahungunu wharenui carvings, bringing them to Hastings for the 2023 Symposium before they returned to Pōrangahau.

The Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards are, according to the Art Deco Napier website, “the Hawke’s Bay communities’ opportunity to recognise and celebrate those whose talents and energies preserve our cultural heritage and inspire us to connect with our past, so that we can all feel more confident in our future”.

Professor Tipene-Leach says:“ I think that the nomination originated from the 2023 Auaka Tumutumu Symposium which Archives manager Chris Bryant-Toi curated.”

“We are excited to have won these awards because our work has significance for this region. But it wasn’t just Te Kura I Awarua winning the awards – it was great to see a range of Māori recognised.”

“One example is Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu which won the Future Heritage Award for the wonderful design and construction of their new premises. Another was my uncle, Rangitane Tipene, who won the Heritage Hero of Hawke’s Bay Award. He has been working on the Te Poho o Kahungunu carvings for 45 years including retrieving and restoring the 12 we did own and tracking down the six that had been lost to museums in the 1910s. He also curated three exhibitions himself, supported two major MTG exhibitions, filed a Treaty of Waitangi claim for their return and then was here to receive them back. Many of them were part of our 2023 Symposium.”

“The Tamateapōkaiwhenua Post-Settlement Governance Entity also got nominated and Highly Commended for the Future Heritage Award. They have been great with their steadfast support of the claim process over an 11 year period and facilitated Ngāti Kere and Heretaunga contact with the Auckland, Otago and Whanganui Museums.”

Professor Tipene-Leach says that the projects Te Kura i Awarua has worked on shining a spotlight on some little-known history of Hawke’s Bay.

“I have been involved with the Henare Matua letters for five years. Matua was the leader of the Hawke’s Bay ‘Komiti’, which was based around several mid to late-19th century rangatira in the area who banded together to both prevent land sales and repudiate land sales that were clandestine, fraudulent or otherwise damaging to local hapū.”

“We also have the JT Blake records – Blake was a Native Land Court translator and his own records are more detailed records of court proceedings than what he provided to the Judge”.

Other work being done by Te Kura i Awarua Rangahau Research Māori Centre includes projects being done by a team led by Professor Gillies on improving the listing of archaeological sites at Waimārama and the development of what are called Traditional Knowledge Labels for those sites.

“These labels give more detailed and specifically local information on listings and the process connects local hapū more closely with significant sites.”

Mr Bryant-Toi is working on the restoration of the Te Ara a Tāwhaki wharenui at EIT’s Hawke’s Bay campus and the design of the newly furbished building and facilities on campus.

“It has been a privilege to be involved in such significant work, which showcases important periods in the history of Te Matau-a-Māui,” he says.

Professors Tipene-Leach and Gillies hope that this sort of recognition assists the Centre to navigate the challenges currently facing EIT and to continue the ongoing development of Māori research capacity in Hawke’s Bay.

Note: EIT is a Business Division of Te Pūkenga New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

