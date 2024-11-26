Life, Legacy, And Laughter: The 2024 Wellington Theatre Awards - Ngā Whakarākei O Whātaitai
The Wellington Theatre Awards - Ngā Whakarākei o Whātaitai are back, celebrating a year of innovation, creativity, and excellence in the capital’s thriving live theatre scene.
This year’s awards will take place on Sunday, 8 December, in the grand and glamorous Wellington Opera House, offering a night to indulge in the art of theatre, connect as a community.
For the first time, the move to this larger venue welcomes a broader audience, bringing practitioners and audiences together to celebrate the magic of live performance.
Director of Playmarket, Murray Lynch, reflects on the importance of this occasion:
“The event allows for a celebration of the work undertaken by a highly underpaid workforce and for reflection on the legacy of theatre as a life-enriching and wellbeing tool in all our lives.”
This year, 12 dedicated judges have watched over 130 productions at a range of venues across the city. From The Savage Coloniser Show, Dawn Raids at The Opera House, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Sense and Sensibility, Gravity & Grace, The Tīwhas: A Matariki Spectacular - the judges have experienced a remarkable array of performances.
This special evening will honour the writers, designers, actors, directors, technicians, and audiences who make theatre possible in Wellington.
Hosted by the dazzling Tīwhas, Aotearoa’s Takatāpui Drag Super-Group, alongside Kree Matthews, Hayden Taylor, and Tom Knowles, the night promises plenty of sparkle, celebration, and unforgettable moments.
The awards are made possible by the support of sponsors and funders, including Wellington City Council, Grouse Lighting, HardKase Audio, Grassroots Trust, The Woodbury Family, Adam Foundation, Footnote Dance, and key theatre organisations such as BATS Theatre, Playmarket, Taki Rua Productions, Circa Theatre, NZ Fringe, The Conch, Barbarian Productions, Aotearoa NZ Festival, Te Auaha, Tahi Festival, PAYPA and Hannah Playhouse.
These awards have reached this new level because of the determined commitment of the Wellington Theatre Awards - Ngā Whakarākei o Whātaitai Trustees, Tom Broadmore, Peter Dengate-Thrush, Chair, Suzanne Snively, Kaine Thompson and Mike Woodbury.
Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster. For those wishing to give back to the community, “pay it forward” donor tickets are also available, offering an opportunity to enter a draw for entry to the pre-function and recognition in the digital programme.
Join us for this spectacular evening as we celebrate the drama, legacy, passion of Wellington’s theatre community.
Full List of Award Names and Nominees here:
Most Promising Newcomer Award in honour of George Webby + Most Promising Newcomer Award in honour of Willem Wassenaar (Two awards)
Stela Dara Resende Albuquerque – Show Do Café
Sina Esera – Dawn Raids
Te Hāmama Hohua (Tina Coco Couture) – The Tīwhas: A Matariki Spectacular
Rachel McSweeney –One Bedroom Available in Super Sunny Central Wellington Flat $260 Per Week Excluding Expenses, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Lizzie the Musical
Oli Mathiesen – The Butterfly who Flew into the Rave
Andrew Paterson – and the Lochburns
Iuni-Katalaina Polataivao-Saute – The Savage Coloniser Show
Rongopai Tickell – Gravity & Grace
Lighting Designer of the Year
Alex Fisher – Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Lizzie the Musical
Izzi Lao – Crunch, Show Do Café
Lucas Neal – and the Lochburns
Rowan Pierce – Belle – A Performance of Air
Sound Designer of the Year sponsored by HardKase Audio
Tane Upjohn Beatson – Suitcase Show
Te Aihe Butler – Heartbreak Hotel
Oliver Devlin – Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Paddy Free – Hatupatu | Kurungaituku: A Forbidden Love
Outstanding Composer of Music in honour of Constance Scott Kirkaldie
Tane Upjohn Beatson (and Robyn Bryant) – Suitcase Show
David Long – The Savage Coloniser Show
Eden Mulholland, Jol Mulholland and Anita Clark – Belle – A Performance of Air
Emi Pogoni – Gravity & Grace
Set Designer of the Year in honour of Raymond Boyce
Ian Harman – Treasure Island, The Supper Club, Two Guitars
Rachel Marlow and Brad Gledhill – The Savage Coloniser Show, Heartbreak Hotel
Meg Rollandi – Gravity & Grace, and the Lochburns
Joshua Tucker-Emerson – Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Lizzie the Musical
Costume Designer of the Year in honour of Paul Jenden
Ian Harman – Sense and Sensibility
Sharon Johnstone and The Tīwhas – The Tīwhas: A Matariki Spectacular
Rhys Tunley – Lizzie the Musical
Ben Tucker-Emerson – Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
New Playwright of the Year in honour of Peter Harcourt
Jack McGee – Boys and Girls at the School Silent Disco
Andy Manning – False Idol
Viki Moananu – Icky
Catriona Tipene and Ryan Cundy – Trees, Bees and Me
New Aotearoa Play of the Year in honour of Renée
The Savage Coloniser Show by Tusiata Avia
Gravity & Grace by Eleanor Bishop and Karin McCracken
and the Lochburns by William Duignan
Two Guitars by Jamie McCaskill
Most Original Production of the Year
Belle – A Performance of Air
Disaster
Manage Your Expectations
The Tīwhas: A Matariki Spectacular
Acting Nominations for the following:
Actor of the Year in honour of Grant Tilly
Actor of the Year in honour of Dorothy McKegg
Accolade for Outstanding Performance in honour of Ray Henwood
Accolade for Outstanding Performance in honour of Michele Amas
Cam Clayton – Two Guitars
William Duignan – Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Peter Hambleton – and the Lochburns
Sophie Hambleton – Transmission: Beta
Kali Kopae - and the Lochburns
Simon Leary – Gravity & Grace, Heartbreak Hotel, and the Lochburns
Stacey Leilua – The Savage Coloniser Show
Karin McCracken – Gravity & Grace, Heartbreak Hotel, Disaster
Sepelini Mua’au – You and A.I, Transmission: Beta
Aimée Sullivan – Sense and Sensibility, Lizzie the Musical
Jake Tupu – Dawn Raids
Bronwyn Turei – Sense and Sensibility, Treasure Island
Director of the Year in honour of Richard Campion
Eleanor Bishop – Gravity & Grace, Heartbreak Hotel
Andrew Paterson – and the Lochburns
Anapela Polataivao – The Savage Coloniser Show
Troy Tu‘ua, Jake Tupu, Tanya Muagututi’a – Dawn Raids
Production of the Year in honour of Bill Sheat
and the Lochburns
The Butterfly who Flew into the Rave
Gravity & Grace
The Savage Coloniser Show
Backstage Production Award presented by Grouse Lighting
Kate Anderson
Eleanor Strathern
Natasha Thyne
Fay Van Der Meulen
Excellence Award Movement
Belle – A Performance of Air (Malia Johnston and Jenny Ritchie)
The Butterfly who Flew into the Rave (Oli Mathiesen, Lucy Lynch, Sharvon Mortimer, Abbie Rogers)
Whenua (Malia Johnston, Rodney Bell, Eddie Elliott)
The Savage Coloniser Show (Tupua Tigafua and Mario Faumui)
Excellence Award for Ensemble
Dawn Raids
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
The Savage Coloniser Show
Sense and Sensibility