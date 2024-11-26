Invitation To Join The 46th Anniversary Celebrations At The Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge

Excitement is building around Great Lake Taupō as enthusiasts, riders, and supporters gear up for the 46th anniversary running of Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge to be held this Saturday, November 30th.

Back in 1977, 26 avid cyclists took to the start line at the very first Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge to circumnavigate the lake. And now, 46 years later, this iconic event is still going strong, with thousands of riders set to take on one of eight event categories this Saturday, 47 of whom will ride around ‘the Great Lake’ twice!

Joining the category line up this year is the newest most exciting challenge to hit the endurance calendar - the Tineli Huka Hundy. The course takes in some of the best mountain bike tracks in the country, winds in and out of pine forests, through beautiful native bush and provides the most epic views over Lake Taupō.

It's not too late to be a part of this exhilarating event. There's still time to register! Offering an impressive array of categories and course lengths catering to all abilities – from sealed roads to gravel and mountain biking – there's an event suited for everyone, from the young to the seasoned cyclist and the enthusiastic supporter.

Olympian Bryony Botha who, with her teammates, secured a Silver medal in the Women's Team Pursuit at the recent Paris Olympics, will be lining up on the start line this year. She'll be joined by other ambassadors including Paracyclist Nick Blincoe and NZ icon Ian Jones.

Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge legends Nicky and Ross Owen are ticking over their 26th ride in the annual event along with Colin Anderson, who completed his 100th lap of the lake in 2019, and is back for more taking on the 2 lap Enduro.

Following in the footsteps of the 2023 event, the start and finish lines are back to Tongariro Street bringing the action even closer to the CBD with the event village to be located on Tongariro North Domain. Cycling enthusiasts of all ages and stages are catered for with New Zealand's largest cycling expo taking place on Friday 29th, and a special track just for the little ones will be open for riding fun on Saturday and Sunday. Whether taking part, cheering from the sideline or enjoying the vibrancy of the Event Village, the event’s 46th running is sure to be a memorable one for everyone.

