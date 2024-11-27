The Chills – Spring Board: The Early Unrecorded Songs

With contributions from Julia Deans, Elroy Finn, Neil Finn, Tiny Ruins, Greg Haver, Troy Kingi, Shona Laing, Tami Neilson, Dianne Swann and Purple Pilgrims.

Fire Records and The Chills whānau have announced a very special post-humous release of Martin Phillips unreleased early tracks — immortalised by his band and peers from the Aotearoa music family. Out on double vinyl and CD on the 28th of February next year — and available to order from Flying Nun Records both online and in store. For Aotearoa-based customers only, there is a limited edition 2LP + handwritten booklet bundle available to order.

‘Spring Board: The Early Unrecorded Songs’ is a Martin Phillipps passion project. A dedicated reimagining of his earlier unreleased songs that became his artistic farewell, a lasting legacy, and a reminder of his huge, underappreciated talent.The album has been finalised for release with the love and support of his band, family and friends. As the subject of an undulating life and times movie – The Chills: The Triumph And Tragedy Of Martin Phillipps – Chills’ singer, songwriter and main motivator, Martin Phillipps spent the last decade releasing studio and live albums while careering into his sixtieth year with typical gusto. Amid such momentum, Martin was stilling digging through old tapes, searching for the foundations that resulted in global rapture in 1987, an overnight success that took a mere seven years to ignite. These early songs and musings were revisited, revised and finally put to record. As such, ‘Spring Board’ is the final chapter of The Chills, immeasurably significant output.

‘Spring Board: The Early Unrecorded Songs’ is alarming, personal, brittle and at times hopelessly upbeat. This is a man casting his mind back on an esoteric career that led to nothing short of cult status; someone rediscovering his roots, his innermost thoughts, hopes and fears. The Chills are Martin Phillipps, Oli Wilson, Erica Scally and Callum Hampton. ‘Spring Board’ features contributions from Fur Patrol’s Julia Deans, Elroy Finn and Split Enz, Crowded House alumni Neil Finn, Tiny Ruins’ Hollie Fullbrook, Greg Haver, Troy Kingi, Shona Laing, Tami Neilson, Dianne Swann, and Purple Pilgrims’ Clementine and Valentine Nixon.

SIDE A

Dolphins

Learn to Try Again

If This World Was Made for Me

Juicy Creaming Soda

I'll Protect You

SIDE B

And When You're There

Declaration

Stay Longer

Slime

Steel Skies

SIDE C

Jellyhead

Such Self Pity

Meet My Eyes

Bad Eggs

Lion Tamer

SIDE D

The Other

Since You Left Me

Watching Old Home Movies

I Saw Your Silhouette

I Don't Want to Live Forever

