Trio Of Terrific Tennis Tyros Heading To Auckland For ASB Classic

Caption: Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard, Jakub Mensik, and Flavio Cobolli action. (Credit: ATP)

Considered among the hottest young prospects in world tennis, the super-talented trio of Jakub Mensik, Flavio Cobolli and Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard, are heading to Auckland for January’s ASB Classic.

Mensik (Czechia), at 19 years, is the world’s highest ranked teenager, already inside the ATP Top-50 in his first season on the Tour.

Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, 22, jumped more than 70 spots in 2024 to be 32nd in the world rankings with some impressive scalps to his credit this year.

Mpetshi-Perricard (France) (pronounced Em-pet-shi Perry-car) is one of only four players in the world aged 21 years or younger ranked in the top 30 on the ATP rankings.

The young guns ranked above him comprise Frenchman Arthur Fils, who competed at the ASB Classic this year, Dane Holger Rune and world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

ASB Classic Tournament Director, Nicolas Lamperin said the tournament continues to be well received to start the new season in the run-up to the first major in Australia.

“The entries of Jakub, Giovanni and Flavio fit ideally with the ASB Classic’s push to attract tomorrow’s superstars today,” said Lamperin.

“This trio of young men have stunned the tennis world this year and we are delighted they have chosen to come to Auckland.”

Teenager Mensik, at just 19 years, has already pushed his way to No 48 in the world and this year became the first player born 2005 or later to reach an ATP Final, after beginning the year ranked No 167.

The former World No 2 junior, who turned professional in 2022, has enjoyed a remarkable 2024 season. This year in ATP Tour events, he was runner-up in Doha, reached the semifinals in Umag, and the quarterfinals in Mallorca, Vienna and Shanghai, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

“Reaching the final rounds of ATP events, finishing top 50 in the world, and competing in the Paris Olympic Games were absolute dreams come true, giving me much motivation for what’s next,” said Mensik.

“What a hell of a season it was. Absolutely incredible year with a lot of amazing experiences, memories, fights, struggles, emotions and love, some real highs and lows yes, but the ending string is something I’m taking with me into next year.”

Mpetshi-Perricard is a product of the French development system, joining the programme at 12 years from a sporting background, with a father a former footballer and sister a basketballer of note.

The 21-year-old has emerged quickly on the ATP Tour, breaking into the top-100 in May and pushing to No 30 at years-end. This followed his outstanding ATP Tour 500 victory in Basel, Switzerland, with victory over ASB Classic semifinalist Ben Shelton in the final. His other tournament conquests included wins over Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Holger Rune.

His first ATP title came in Lyon this year. He also won three Challengers in Nottingham, Morelos, and Acapulco. Giovanni made it to the round of 16 at Wimbledon, where he became the first Lucky Loser to reach the fourth round since 1995.

Mpetshi-Perricard packs a commanding figure and big game to match his 2.03m frame.

To juxtapose his frame and power is Flavio Cobolli, 22, who possesses wonderful skills and touch as would be expected from an Italian who loves the clay surface, and who’s hero is the magician Fabio Fognini.

Starting the year outside the top 100, he is now at No. 32. Cobolli, who is coached by his father, accounted for Ben Shelton twice this year, on his way to the semifinal at Geneva and runner-up in Washington. He made the quarterfinals at Montpellier, Delray Beach (losing to Tiafoe), Eastbourne and Beijing and the third round at the Madrid Masters, Australian Open, Cincinnati Masters, US Open and Shanghai Masters (losing to Novak Djokovic).

“Since I was young, I told myself that I was good at tennis and can do well in this sport. Stay calm, take your time and be patient, because the results will come,” Cobolli said. “This year, the results came, so I’m happy,” he said with 31 of his 37 ATP career wins earned in 2024.

He also soaked up being the alternate for Team Europe in the Laver Cup, rubbing shoulders with his heroes.

“I learned a lot from the guys. They are amazing. They are really professional, and they never miss a thing,” he said. “They spend a lot of time recovering their bodies. All the training sessions are 100 per cent. At the beginning of the year, it wasn’t like this for me. I did 70 or 80 per cent, I ate McDonald's. Now it has changed after I watched them. I changed it.”

ASB Classic Tournament Director, Nicolas Lamperin said he was thrilled to secure some of the sport’s most celebrated rising stars to Auckland.

“We are very excited to attract this trio of world-class young players, who are turning the game on its head with their exciting play and their breakthrough performances,” said Lamperin.

“Our tournament has a reputation as an excellent platform where rising young players can emerge, and I believe these young men fit that group and we are excited to host them.”

The WTA women’s tournament at the ASB Classic gets underway on 30 December followed by the ATP men’s tournament from 6 January 2025.

This summer, tournament attendees will once again be able to enjoy some of New Zealand’s best entertainment, food and beverage offerings at ‘The Serve’. The perfect place to meet with friends and soak up the atmosphere, with large screens playing the on-court action.

Featuring insider access and exclusive news, ASB Classic have also launched The Classic Club, giving members special benefits and offers to make their tournament experience even more memorable. The Classic Club includes VIP offers, upgrades, promotions, plus up-to-date news and draw information. Fans can access Classic Club membership for free at https://asbclassic.flicket.co.nz/.

ABOUT THE EVENT:

The ASB Tennis Classic runs from December 30th 2024, to January 11th 2025. Tickets are on sale now. The event will kick off with the Women’s Tournament from December 30 to January 5, followed by the Men’s Tournament from January 6 - 11, 2025. The 2024 event broke records across the board, with unparalleled ticket sales, broadcast numbers, sponsorship sales and money raised for Youthline. The Serve will return, featuring all the off-court action full of NZ’s best entertainment, food and beverage offerings.

