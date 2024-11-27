Whanganui Regional Museum Celebrates Renowned Rural Designer

Val Main pictured in July 1980, as the first President of the newly formed River City Lioness Club, alongside fellow committee members | Back row (L-R) Norma Lynch, Maeva Bright, Cheryl Hogg, Althea MacLean.Front row (L-R) Vivian Collins, Sally Brotherston, Val Main, Pat O’Hare | Photo credit: Whanganui Herald

The Whanganui Regional Museum is thrilled to unveil its next Outfit of the Month – a chiffon cocktail dress that captures the creativity of New Zealand fashion. This December, visitors can step back in time to admire the multi-coloured, floral-patterned dress donated by Annette Main, the former Mayor of Whanganui. The dress is the work of Michael Mattar QSM, a celebrated designer and dressmaker who ran his boutique, Michael Mattar Haute Couture, on Taumarunui’s main street from 1963 for over 40 years.

The Outfit of the Month for December is a chiffon dress designed by Michael Mattar, QSM | Photo credit: Whanganui Regional Museum

With long sleeves, buttoned cuffs, a fitted bodice, and a skirt gathered for flowing movement, the dress represents a timeless appeal – a blend of classic femininity and vibrant, expressive patterns. "This is a perfect example of how New Zealand designers of the era were combining global fashion trends with a uniquely local sensibility," says Dr. Bronwyn Labrum, the Museum’s Pou Ārahi/Director. "Michael Mattar’s designs, like this dress, brought high fashion to smaller communities, helping New Zealanders express themselves through fashion even if they were distanced from the main centres.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The dress was owned and worn by Annette’s mother, Valerie (Val) Main. Annette donated it to the Museum in 2013, along with other pieces from her own wardrobe, including a cocktail dress that was featured in July 2021 - one of the first dresses showcased in the Outfit of the Month series. ‘’Our mother was the President of the Rivercity Lioness Club and asked Michael to come to Whanganui to assist in a fundraising fashion parade on more than one occasion. She always ended up buying a dress. And then had to hide it from Dad, so he didn’t know how much it had cost. She even convinced me to buy one for my wedding.”

To bring this special garment to life, Dr. Labrum will host a public talk at 12:15pm on Friday, December 6th, offering insights into the dress's design and its connection to the local community.

The dress will be on display throughout December for visitors to enjoy. The fashion talk is free. Koha donations are welcomed to support the Museum’s continuing efforts to preserve and celebrate our heritage.

