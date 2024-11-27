Indigenous Sports Awards Showcases Māori Olympic Success

A record number of Māori Olympians at Paris 2024 including 10 sportswomen who won gold medals will be celebrated at an indigenous awards ceremony in Mount Maunganui this weekend.

Now in its 34th year, the Trillian Trust Māori Sports Awards will be hosted by Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa Charitable Trust at Mercury Baypark Arena.

Whakaata Māori will live stream a two-and-a-half-hour special – TE TOHU TAAKARO O AOTEAROA | Māori Sports Awards 2024 – on MĀORI+ on Saturday 30 November 2024 at 6pm (repeats Sunday 1 December 2024 at 6.30pm).

Trust executive director Richard (Dick) Garratt MNZM (Ngāi Tūhoe) says the contribution of Māori athletes to New Zealand’s highest-ever medal tally at an Olympic Games honours the vision of the event’s founder, the late Albie Pryor (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāi Tūhoe).

In 1991, the former Māori All Black established the black-tie extravaganza to promote and encourage Māori in the pursuit of sporting excellence. He later expanded that brief to identify and support young Māori talent so they could achieve at Olympic, Commonwealth and international competitions.

The New Zealand Team, Te Kapa o Aotearoa, celebrated its best ever Olympic performance at Paris 2024, finishing 11th on the medal table with 20 medals including 10 gold, seven silver and three bronze. The contingent of 38 Māori Olympians played a pivotal part in this success despite making up only 20 per cent of the team.

Standout performances included New Zealand’s most successful ever Olympian, canoeist Dame Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou) who won three gold medals, and cyclist Ellesse Andrews (Waitaha, Kāti Māmoe) who won two gold and a silver. Māori Olympic gold medallists also included canoeist Olivia Brett (Ngāpuhi) and seven members of the triumphant women’s rugby sevens team.

Mr Garratt says it's a far cry from the first event in 1991 when there was only one world champion. “The success of these athletes will inspire a new generation of Māori sportspeople to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence on the world stage.”

The trustees of Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa will present a special award to Te Whare o Pou Tangata – the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC). The NZOC has worked hard to provide an environment that incorporates tikanga Māori and rituals like the gifting of pounamu on arrival at the athletes’ village has helped galvanise the team's unique cultural identity.

Paris 2024 featured a number of Olympic firsts: an official Māori language glossary; the attendance of the first Royal representatives of te ao Māori, the late Māori King, Kiingi Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII, and his whānau; and the involvement of haka group Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti who captured global attention with their performances.

“The powerful use of te reo Māori, tikanga Māori and Māori performing arts had an unprecedented impact both at home and throughout the world,” says Mr Garratt.

The first New Zealander to play American football professionally in the United States and the first to win a Super Bowl, Riki Ellison (Ngāi Tahu), will also be inducted into the Māori Sports Hall of Fame, Te Whare Mātāpuna o te Ao Māori.

Māori Olympians and Paralympians at Paris 2024 as well as the Māori Sports Awards’ category finalists, scholarship recipients and Māori Sports Hall of Fame inductee are:

TE ARATIATIA | Māori Sports Umpire/Referee of the Year

Amber Church (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – haupoi | hockey

Ben O’Keeffe (Ngāpuhi), Kaipara – whutupōro | rugby

Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh (Ngāruahine), Taranaki – poiwhana | football

MĀUI TIKITIKI-Ā-TARANGA | Māori Sports Administrator of the Year

Aroha Tito (Ngāpuhi), Kerikeri – hahau pōro | golf

Dame Farah Palmer DNZM (Ngāti Maniapoto, Waikato, Tainui), Te Papaioea | Palmerston North – whutupōro | rugby

Gordon Glen-Watson (Ngāpuhi), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – poiwhana | football

TE MARU Ō TŪMATAUENGA | Māori Sports Coach of the Year

Clayton McMillan (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāi Tamawhariua), Kirikiriroa | Hamilton – whutupōro | rugby

Cory Sweeney (Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara), Pāpāmoa – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Michael Mayne (Ngāti Awa), Kirikiriroa | Hamilton – poiwhana | football

NGĀ IKA Ā WHIRO | Māori Sports Team of the Year

New Zealand Māori Development team –whutupōro | rugby

TE TOI HUAREWA | Māori Para Athlete of the Year

Holly Robinson MNZM PLY#183 (Ngāi Tahu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – Kaiaka whaikaha | Para athletics

Peter Cowan PLY#231 (Ngāti Kahungunu), Heretaunga | Hastings – Eke waka whaikaha | Para canoeing

TE KUNENGA KI PŪREHUROA | Massey University Scholarship

Erika Fairweather OLY#1424 (Kāi Tahu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – kauhoe | swimming

Tyla King OLY#1323 (Ngāpuhi), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens, rīki | rugby league

TOITŪ KAUPAPA MĀORI MĀTAURANGA | Māori Education Trust Scholarship

Maia Davis (Ngāti Hineuru, Taranaki), Ahuriri | Napier – whutupōro | rugby, whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens, rīki | rugby league

SKILLS ACTIVE AOTEAROA | Māori Sports Awards Scholarship

Charlie Sinton (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa), Tauranga – whutupōro | rugby

TE PIKINGA O TĀWHAKI | Individual Māori World Champions (6)

Catherine Mullooly (Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Kahungunu), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – kutikuti | shearing

Dale Johnson (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Porou, Tainui), Tauranga – waka ama | outrigger canoeing

George Thomas (Ngāti Pikiao), Rotorua – waka ama | outrigger canoeing

Hinekahukura Brooking (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama | outrigger canoeing

Peata Nuku (Ngati Kahungunu, Rongomaiwahine), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – waka ama | outrigger canoeing

Sacha Bond (Ngāi Tūhoe), Ahitereiria | Australia – kutikuti | shearing

TE POU HERENGA TAHI | Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa Trustees Award

Te Whare o Pou Tangata | New Zealand Olympic Committee

TOA MĀTĀMUA TAUMĀHEKEHEKE MĀORI O TE AO | Māori Olympic Gold Medallists 2024 (10)

Ellesse Andrews OLY#1389 (Waitaha, Kāti Māmoe), Kemureti | Cambridge – paihikara (ara āmio) | cycling (track)

Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM OLY#1131 (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou), North Harbour – waka hūkere | canoe sprint

Mahina Paul OLY#1596 (Ngāti Pūkeko), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Manaia Nuku OLY#1593 (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui), Tauranga – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Olivia Brett OLY#1539 (Ngāpuhi), Campbells Bay – waka hūkere | canoe sprint

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe OLY#1369 (Ngāpuhi), Hapani | Japan – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Risaleaana Pouri-Lane OLY#1477 (Ngāti Kuia, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kōata) – Mauao | Mount Maunganui – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Sarah Hirini MNZM OLY#1276 (Ngāti Kahungunu), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Stacey Waaka OLY#1426 (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Arawa), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Tyla King OLY#1323 (Ngāpuhi), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

TAUMĀHEKEHEKE MĀORI O TE AO | Māori Olympians 2024 (38)

Andrew Knewstubb OLY#1448 (Ngāpuhi) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Brady Rush OLY#1609 (Ngāti Kahu ki Whaingaroa, Ngāti Whātua) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Dylan Collier OLY#1410 (Whakatōhea) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Ellesse Andrews OLY#1389 (Waitaha, Kāti Māmoe) – paihikara | cycling (track)

Erika Fairweather OLY#1424 (Kāi Tahu) – kauhoe | swimming

Fin Ngahina Roa Conchie OLY@1548 (Ngāti Maniapoto, Tainui, Waikato) – poihana | football

Grace Jale OLY#1575 (Ngāti Raukawa) – poihana | football

Isaac Houlbrooke OLY#1573 (Ngāi Tahu) – haupoi | hockey

Jackie Gowler OLY#1431 (Rangitāne) – hoe waka | rowing

Joe Webber OLY#1361 (Ngāti Ranginui) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Jordan Parry OLY#1473 (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) – hoe waka | rowing

Kane Follows OLY#1558 (Ngāti Whakaue) – kauhoe | swimming

Kane Russell OLY#1343 (Ngāpuhi) – haupoi | hockey

Keegan Hornblow OLY#1572 (Ngāi Te Rangi) – paihikara (ara āmio) | cycling (track)

Kerri Williams OLY#1278 (Rangitāne) – hoe waka | rowing

Kurtis Imrie OLY#1439 (Ngāpuhi) – waka hūkere | canoe sprint

Laticia Transom OLY#1625 (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Raukawa) – kauhoe | swimming

Lewis Clareburt OLY#1408 (Waikato, Tainui) – kauhoe | swimming

Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM OLY#1131 (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou) – waka hūkere | canoe sprint

Logan Ullrich OLY#1626 (Ngāi Tahu) – hoe waka | rowing

Lucy Matehaere OLY#1583 (Ngāpuhi) – waka hūkere | canoe sprint

Lukas Kelly-Heald OLY#1576 (Ngāi Tahu) – poihana | football

Mahina Paul OLY#1596 (Ngāti Pūkeko) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Manaia Nuku OLY#1593 (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black OLY#1459 (Ngāi Tūhoe) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Olivia Brett OLY#1539 (Ngāpuhi) – waka hūkere | canoe sprint

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe OLY#1369 (Ngāpuhi) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Regan Ware OLY#1360 (Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Waikato) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Risaleaana Pouri-Lane OLY#1477 (Ngāti Kuia, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kōata) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Samuel Gaze OLY#1274 (Te Atiawa) – paihikara (maunga/huanui) | cycling (mountain/road)

Samuel Tanner OLY#1504 (Ngāpuhi) – kaiaka | athletics

Sarah Hirini MNZM OLY#1276 (Ngāti Kahungunu) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Stacey Waaka OLY#1426 (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Arawa) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Taiko Torepe-Ormsby OLY#1624 (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Maniapoto) – kauhoe | swimming

Tayla Ford OLY#1559 (Tainui, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Porou) – mamau (tāwhai) | wrestling (freestyle)

Tepaea Cook-Savage OLY#1549 (Ngāi Takoto, Ngāpuhi) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Tyla King OLY#1323 (Ngāpuhi) – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Zoe Hobbs OLY#1571 (Ngāruahine) – kaiaka | athletics

TAUMĀHEKEHEKE WHAIKAHA MĀORI O TE AO | Māori Paralympians 2024 (4)

Cameron Leslie MNZM PLY#164 (Ngāpuhi) – Kauhoe whaikaha | Para swimming

Holly Robinson MNZM OLY#183 (Ngāi Tahu) – Kaiaka whaikaha | Para athletics

Joshua Willmer PLY#238 (Tainui) – Kauhoe whaikaha | Para swimming

Peter Cowan PLY#231 (Ngāti Kahungunu) – Eke waka whaikaha | Para canoeing

TE TAMĀHINE-Ā-PAPATŪĀNUKU | Junior Māori Sportswoman of the Year

Hinekahukura Brooking (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama | outrigger canoeing

Maia Davis (Ngāti Hineuru, Taranaki), Ahuriri | Napier – whutupōro | rugby, whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens, rīki | rugby league

Ruby Nathan (Te Aupōuri), Ahitereiria | Australia – poiwhana | football

TE TAMA-Ā-RANGINUI | Junior Māori Sportsman of the Year

Charlie Sinton (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa), Tauranga – whutupōro | rugby

Francis David Lockwood (Ngāi Tahu), Rotorua – hahau pōro | golf

Rico Simpson (Ngāti Awa), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – whutupōro | rugby

TE WHARE MĀTĀTAPUNA O TE AO MĀORI | Māori Sports Hall of Fame

Riki Ellison (Ngāi Tahu), Ngā Whenua Tōpū o Amerika | USA – whutupōro Amerika | American football

HINEAHUONE | Senior Māori Sportswoman of the Year

Ellesse Andrews OLY#1389 (Waitaha, Kāti Māmoe), Kemureti | Cambridge – paihikara (ara āmio) | cycling (track)

Erika Fairweather OLY#1424 (Kāi Tahu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – kauhoe | swimming

Kelly Jackson nee Jury (Ngāti Kahungunu), Te Whanganui-a-Tara | Wellington – poitarawhiti | netball

Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM OLY#1131 (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou), North Harbour – waka hūkere | canoe sprint

Olivia Brett OLY#1539 (Ngāpuhi), Campbells Bay – waka hūkere | canoe sprint

Stacey Waaka OLY#1426 (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Arawa), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens, rīki | rugby league

Tyla King OLY#1323 (Ngāpuhi), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens, rīki | rugby league

TE TAMA-Ā-TANENUIĀRANGI | Senior Māori Sportsman of the Year

Codie Taylor (Muaūpoko, Ngāti Raukawa), Ōtautahi | Christchurch – whutupōro | rugby

James Fisher-Harris (Ngāpuhi), Ahitereiria | Australia – rīki | rugby league

Lewis Clareburt OLY#1408 (Waikato, Tainui), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – kauhoe | swimming

Logan Ullrich OLY#1626 (Ngāi Tahu), Kemureti | Cambridge – hoe waka | rowing

RONGOMARAEROA | Albie Pryor Memorial Māori Sports Person of the Year

All Māori Olympians, Paralympians, world champions and category finalists are in contention for the supreme award.

TE TOHU TAAKARO O AOTEAROA | Māori Sports Awards 2024 will stream live on MĀORI+ on Saturday 30 November 2024 at 6pm (repeats Sunday 1 December 2024 at 6.30pm).

For more information about the Māori Sports Awards, go to the website www.maorisportsawards.co.nz.

