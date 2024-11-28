Great Rides Gear Up For Summer Cycling

It’s gearing up to be a bumper season on the world-class Nga Haerenga Great Rides of New Zealand cycle trails this summer.

Each year people enjoy more than one million cycling trips on the epic 23 Great Rides spread across the north and south islands, generating an annual estimated $1 billion of economic benefits to the regions.

And New Zealand Cycle Trails (NZCT) general manager Janet Purdey expects the new sections of trails that have opened recently to further boost both the numbers out riding and the economic return.

“Cycle tourism in New Zealand is booming. It’s a fantastic way to explore the country and enjoy the outdoors.

“There’s always something new on and off-trail to enjoy and experience. These new sections will provide Kiwis with more opportunities to go cycling, and reasons to revisit their favourite trails, especially with summer around the corner.”

In the North Island, the first stage of Te Ara Mangawhero on the Mountains to Sea Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride opened earlier this month after a decade of work. It takes in the awe inspiring landscapes of Mt Ruapehu.

In Hawke’s Bay, a new cycling and pedestrian bridge means cyclists can ride between Taradale and Puketapu on the Hawke’s Bay Trails Great Ride for the first time since Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc.

In the South Island, Tasman’s Great Taste Trail Great Ride boasts a new 4.5km off-road section that will delight riders, while the iconic Alps to Ocean has added a new, stunning 8km section of off-road trail that hugs the eastern shore of the picturesque Lake Pūkaki.

Further south, Queenstown Trails has opened the 13km-long Wharehuanui Trail after seven years’ work. It forms the “missing link” in its extensive network, joining Arrowtown to Arthurs Point.

There are also two newcomers to the Heartland Rides family – Nature's Road on the East Coast of the North Island and Nevis Valley in Southland. They feature mostly on-road routes through scenic landscapes and small towns.

To top it off, the must-ride classic adventure along the Mangapurua Track (Bridge to Nowhere) is open and ready for summer. It is part of the Mountains to Sea Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride.

Meanwhile, across the Tasman New Zealand Cycle Trails has just finished a successful spring campaign to entice Australians to go on a Great Ride.

Featuring travel show host and Australian influencer Liv Phyland, the campaign is part of NZCT’s efforts to drive shoulder off-peak riding in New Zealand.

It aligns with Tourism New Zealand’s goal to grow the sector by $5 billion over the next four years, 70 percent in the off-peak months of March-November.

The Great Rides are well-placed to contribute significantly, says Purdey.

“Our 23 Great Rides not only attract both domestic and international tourists, they create jobs on and off-trail,” she says.

“We have almost 1600 businesses like bike hire and tour companies servicing our Great Rides, and they attract hospitality and accommodation services to set up alongside the trails too.

“The Great Rides are a great way for people to escape the busy-ness of life, to disconnect and enjoy nature, but it’s also a great way for them to give local businesses much-needed support.”

FUN FACTS (Evaluation report by Angus & Associates):

• Size of the NZ cycle tourism market -1.8 million.

• Size of Australian cycle tourism market - 6.9 million.

• User numbers - 2.19 million trips per annum (cyclists and pedestrians); More than 1

million visitors to the regions; 18% internationals on Great Rides and increasing.

• Almost 1,600 businesses service the Great Rides. Average expenditure per person $900.

More than 3.6million visitor nights. Almost $1 billion direct economic benefit annually

to regional New Zealand.

• More than 800 volunteers across the network.

• In 2021 alone 24,870 native trees/shrubs were planted by trail managers, and 128km of

waterways have been fenced.

