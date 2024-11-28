Jingle Bells Are Set To Ring Throughout Tauranga And The Western Bay

2023 Katikati Christmas Series – Santa’s Christmas Grotto (Photo/Supplied)

This Christmas season will bring whānau and community together with jingle bells set to ring throughout the Western Bay.

Over the coming weeks, joyful Christmas cheer will be found around Tauranga and Western Bay as various communities host Christmas-based events, with the jolly man in the big red suit expected to appear at most this silly season.

From this week onwards, community events will be held across Tauranga City and the wider Western Bay to celebrate Christmas and bring family and friends together.

Katikati, Te Puke, Tauranga City, Omokoroa and Waihi Beach all have Christmas-focused events planned throughout December. Anyone can attend to enjoy time with friends and family, singing Christmas carols and enjoying local community performances and services.

Tauranga City Council’s Manager of Venue and Events, Nelita Byrne, says having community groups organise family-friendly events during the festive season allows locals and visitors to unite and share a sense of belonging.

“It will be great to see the festive and community spirit on show at various locations across Tauranga and the Western Bay,” says Nelita.

“We’re proud to support these events through the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund (TWBCEF) alongside fellow local funders, helping people connect with friends and whānau and celebrate this special time of year with their community.”

The TWBCEF is a collaborative fund created in partnership with funders throughout Tauranga and the Western Bay, consisting of Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, TECT and Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

The fund was designed to support and enhance local community events through grants so that locals and visitors would have a broad range of events to experience and enjoy throughout the year.

BayTrust CEO Alastair Rhodes says it's a great opportunity to get the family together, pack a picnic and enjoy time in some of our region’s beautiful spaces.

“There will be something for everyone to enjoy, from Katikati’s Christmas Series spreading the joy across multiple weeks to Christmas in the Park in Te Puke where locals and visitors can enjoy a Christmas Parade, local performers, and lots of delicious food”.

Those living in Omokoroa won’t need to go far as they’ll have the Omokoroa Carols in the Park and Waihi Beach residents can enjoy the Waihi Beach Christmas Festival. For those wanting extra support, Katikati is again hosting a Community Christmas Lunch for those who may not otherwise experience a festive meal this year.

Community Christmas Events and Details:

Te Puke Christmas Float Parade: 30 November 2024 at Downtown Te Puke, 11:00am – 12:00pm.

Celebrate kiwifruit and a Kiwi Christmas at this free family parade! Join the festivities at Jubilee Park with prizegiving and the Te Puke Kiwiana Christmas Market from 12:00pm – 3:00pm. Postponement date, 7 December, same time.

Tauranga Christmas in the Park: 7 December 2024 at Soper Reserve, Tauranga, 10:00am – 4:00pm

Join the community for a pre-Christmas day of live music, performances, arts, crafts, and artisan food. Gold coin or non-perishable food donation upon entry.

Omokoroa Carols in the Park: 7 December 2024 at Omokoroa Sports Pavilion, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Carols in the Park is a free event with live entertainment, food carts, inflatables, and classic Christmas carols – fun for all ages!

Katikati Christmas Series: 7 – 28 December 2024 at various locations. Upcycle Christmas Tree Competition: 13 December 5:00pm – 28 December 2:00pm at The Arts Junction. View creative, sustainable upcycled trees made by the community. Christmas in the Park Concert: 7 December 3:30pm – 5:30pm at Moore Park. Enjoy market stalls, a concert, and the Katikati Christmas Parade finale. Santa’s Christmas Grotto: 13 – 28 December at The Arts Junction. Visit a magical space, meet Santa, and share your Christmas wishes!

Merivale Christmas Festival: 8 December 2024 at Merivale Community Centre, 10:00am – 3:00pm

Enjoy a festive day of community fun with live performances, kapa haka, free treats, face painting, an indoor bouncy casket, and a market!

Community Christmas Lunch: 14 December 2024 at Katikati Memorial Hall, 11:00am – 2:00pm

Join an inclusive, free Christmas lunch for Katikati families or individuals in need, with entertainment, face painting, balloon crafts, and a visit from Santa – spreading festive cheer and community spirit!

Christmas in the Park: 14 December 2024 at Jubilee Park, Te Puke, 3:00pm – 8:00pm.

Christmas in the Park is a free community event with market stalls, food, live music, a petting zoo, face painting, interactive activities, and chill-out zones for all to enjoy!

Waihi Beach Christmas Festival: 20 – 21 December 2024 at Waihi Beach. Day 1 4:00pm – 7:00pm, Day 2 8:30am – 12:30pm.

Enjoy a two-day festive celebration! Day 1: Village Christmas transforms the evening into a magical shopping destination with live music, street performances, and holiday activities. Day 2: Christmas Market features craft stalls, fresh produce, family activities, rides, games, and a visit from Santa – all completely free!

Alongside the joys of Christmas events heading the Bay’s way over the coming weeks, the fourth funding round for 2024/2025 was also recently announced with $229,275 granted for22 upcoming events in addition to the 66 events already funded this year.

Round four funded events include:

The Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund website has more details on these and other supported events.

Applications for round five of the TWBCEF are now open through www.communityeventfund.nz

Fund partners are inviting new community event applications to be submitted before the 20 February 2025 cut-off date. Decisions for round five will be released by 20 March 2025.

The maximum funding cap per event is $50,000 for events in Tauranga and $15,000 for Western Bay of Plenty events.

