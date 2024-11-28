BATS Soars: Community Support Raises Over $42K For Theatre’s Future

Coco & Coco - Photo by Becky Nevada

BATS Theatre is thrilled that its critical fundraising event, Flight of Fancy: BATS Turns 35, raised an astounding $42,418, enabling the theatre to keep flying into the future.

BATS chief executive Jonty Hendry says the BATS team is overwhelmed by the community’s support, which allows the theatre to continue championing young and emerging artists.

“We love our community. We know the past few years have been incredibly tough for the arts sector. This fundraiser was critical to our survival, but BATS is still here, and we will continue to fly,” Hendry says.

“Thanks to your generosity, we’ve kept our doors open. We’re profoundly appreciative of the community that has stood by us. This effort isn’t a one-off; it’s a benchmark for how we can continue supporting young and emerging artists, empowering them to create incredible, important work despite limited resources. Thank you for being part of this journey.”

Many who contributed to the fundraising efforts were alumni, which Hendry says demonstrates the importance of community and connectivity.

“These are artists who began their careers here and have gone on to achieve great things. They’re now reaching back to support the next generation of creatives. This sense of community — a 35-year legacy that continues to grow — is at the heart of BATS’ mission,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Funds were raised through ticket sales, auctions, and generous donations, with nearly 100 individuals, businesses, and organisations contributing time and services. Theatre director and BATS partnerships manager Lyndee-Jane Rutherford created the event and says it was the biggest production she has ever staged.

Attendees shared glowing reviews, calling the event the best night out in years and one of the most memorable parties they’ve experienced.

With wine from Luna Estate, beer from Garage Project, non-alcoholic cocktails from Elta Ego, and soft drinks from Karma, the drinks flowed freely, keeping the atmosphere lively. Guests enjoyed delicious food from The Lab, fresh fish donated by Fish for Good, performances by BATS alumni, a live auction, dancing upstairs, and jazz in the bar.

Fourteen stunning flying bats, created by Wētā Workshop, truly stole the show, captivating guests in the bar and foyer area. Three bats will remain at the theatre to welcome audiences on their next visit.

The night also included a promenade backstage with pop-up performances by Spark and Flare and a journey through BATS’ history, featuring archival posters celebrating artists and theatre companies across the years.

As a not-for-profit, fundraising will remain an ongoing effort. Supporters can contribute through BATS’ Let’s Go Steady campaign, which allows fans to maintain an ongoing relationship with the theatre for as little as $5 a month. Learn more or donate at bats.co.nz/support-us/.

As BATS wraps up an incredible 2024, the theatre is excited to carry this momentum into the final shows of the year, culminating in the Six Degrees Festival, running from 4 –14 December. Tickets are available at bats.co.nz/whats-on/six-degrees-fest-dec2024/.

Here’s to the next 35 years of BATS Theatre!

About BATS Theatre:

BATS Theatre is a not-for-profit organisation who has been lighting up live art since 1989. It’s dedicated to fostering New Zealand performance work and developing practitioners and audiences and has been a crucial part of Wellington’s cultural landscape, hosting innovative performances and providing an accessible platform for artists. BATS is supported by Creative New Zealand and the Wellington City Council.

