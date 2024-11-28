Conversations With Wāhine Celebrates Three Years Of Broadcasting!

The radio show Conversations with Wāhine is celebrating three fantastic years of broadcasting the stories of women from around Aotearoa.

Conversations with Wāhine is funded by the National Council of Women New Zealand, and is hosted by a group of volunteers that take turns to interview their invited guests.

The show is focused on being by women, for women, and showcases candid interviews with inspirational wāhine in a huge range of fields. Over the last few years the hosts have spoken to politicians, actors, comedians, CEO’s, authors, directors and activists – just to name a few!

Regular host and founder Harita Gandhi-Kashyap says the variety of the guests is one of the things that make the show so interesting.

‘Every guest we have had has just been so completely different from the last. It’s been a huge privilege to get to speak to well-known people such as Jess Hong and Deborah Frances-White, but it’s been equally amazing to hear the stories of local activists and artists. It’s great to be part of a platform doing such good mahi for the women of New Zealand’.

Reaching three years and over 100 shows is a milestone that the team were excited to celebrate with a special event – a live podcast recording on the theme Pay Equity for Gender Equity, featuring special guests Lyndy McIntrye, Bella Moke, Brittany Goodwin and Latayvia Tualasea Tautai, along with a mix and mingle.

Wellington Access Radio Station Manager Tony Kemp says that the station extends its congratulations to the Conversations with Wāhine team.

‘We love the show that the team put together and are proud to have it broadcast on Wellington Access Radio. Reaching three years of broadcasting is fantastic and only proves how important it is that conversations like these are out there for the public to listen to’.

You can listen in to Conversations with Wāhine every Sunday at 8pm on Wellington Access Radio 106.1FM or stream via www.accessradio.org.nz

© Scoop Media

