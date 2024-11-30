Adam Hattaway Releases Frustratingly Quiet Album ‘High Horse’ Produced By Marlon Williams

Adam Hattaway has released his sixth full length album. High Horse, produced by Marlon Williams has taken a shift in style for the alt-rock’n’roll singer. Striving to create an album that is ‘‘frustratingly quiet’’ High Horse is a dark yet warm, reverb soaked, rainy day collection of loner anthems. Carefully produced vocals, layered acoustic guitars, strings, midi keyboards and drum machines, a contrast from previous electric guitar laden, roisterous albums.

Songs inspired by crime scene photography, drug assisted exercise, dark places and cowboys. The LP features singles High Horse, Good Times and Ain’t No Surprise, a track written by Marlon Williams ‘Smile’ and focus track ‘If You Got Nowhere Else to Go’ - a track about the merciful hospitality of late night drifting visitors.

‘‘We’ve already heard the knockout title track – a real highlight from his recent gig at Wine Cellar. Offering a fresh sound from the prolific band’’ - Rolling Stone AU/NZ

Recorded at Te Rā studio in Canterbury’s picturesque Te Waipapa/Diamond Harbour the album records Adam Hattaway and Haunters co-writer Elmore Jones,

it features musicianship from Marlon Williams, Engineer Mark Perkins (Merk), Erny Belle and Ray Suen (Lorde, The Flaming Lips).

Adam Hattaway and The Haunters have firmly established themselves in New Zealand over the past six years. Touring relentlessly across the motu including festivals such as Nest Fest, The Others Way, Nostalgia and Electric Avenue. Opening for the likes of Don McGlashan, Hattaway has joined Jon Toogood, Marlon Williams, Pluto and Barry Saunders on stage.

