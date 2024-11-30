The Wheels Are Spinning At Manurewa’s New Bike Hub

Manurewa is now home to Auckland’s newest Bike Hub, set to boost the local cycling scene and empower the community with the skills, equipment, and confidence to get riding.

Operated by the Beautification Trust, with support from Auckland Transport, Bike Hub Manurewa is located at 1 Dalgety Drive, right next to the netball courts on Browns Road and a stone’s throw from Homai Station.

“Our aim is to break down the barriers to cycling and make it more accessible for our community,” says Beautification Trust CEO Daniel Barthow. “Whether you’re an experienced rider or keen to try out a bike for the first time, our team is here to help you get moving safely and confidently.”

The hub has been constructed using two vibrant blue shipping containers which have been re-purposed into bike workshops. The new spot is open on Thursdays from 12pm to 6pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.

Led by local cycling advocate and high school teacher Reesh Casey, the Bike Hub’s team of dedicated staff and volunteers provide free access to tools, basic bike maintenance, safety tips, and guidance on the best local routes. Visitors can also shop for refurbished donated bikes.

“By making these affordable bikes available to the community, we’re keeping old bikes out of landfill and giving more people the opportunity to discover the joy of cycling,” says Barthow.

Renowned for its community murals and beautification projects, the Beautification Trust’s next step will be adorning the shipping containers with murals by a local artist.

The first Bike Hub in Auckland was opened in 2017 by EcoMatters in New Lynn and is still going strong today. Since its launch, Auckland Transport has partnered with a range of community organisations to create a network of 14 bike hubs across Auckland, welcoming over 50,000 visitors and fixing over 17,000 bikes.

Bike Hub Manurewa is open Thursdays 12pm-6pm, and Fridays and Saturdays 10am-4pm at 1 Dalgety Drive, Manurewa. Find out more at https://www.beautification.org.nz/bike-hub-manurewa

The Beautification Trust is a social enterprise on a mission to connect and empower communities to learn, love and look after our environment. Since 2001, they have been leading beautification projects, community events, zero waste programmes and environmental education all over South and East Auckland.

