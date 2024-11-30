Snarky Puppy Announces Australia & NZ Tour Dates

Texas-bred jazz collective Snarky Puppy have announced a 2025 Australia & NZ tour. Celebrating 10 years of their iconic 2014 album We Like It Here, Snarky Puppy will be heading up stages in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Auckland.

We Like It Here features the tracks “Lingus”, “Shofukan” and “What About Me”, which along with the other standout tracks on the album have been streamed and watched over 160 million times since the album’s original release. Fans can expect to hear their favourite songs from the album as well as other gems from Snarky Puppy’s impressive discography.

The five-time Grammy award winning band are known for their unique blend of funk, rhythm & blues, classic soul, modern gospel, new tech, fusion and jazz. With as many as 19 members in regular rotation, Snarky Puppy consists of sidemen, producers and solo artists holding their own in their respective fields.

Formed by primary composer Michael League in 2004, Snarky Puppy began as a group of college friends studying jazz at the University of North Texas. Merging both black and white American music culture with various accents from around the globe, Snarky Puppy is a truly diverse collective brought together by a shared love for music.

Embracing a relentless touring and recording schedule over the last decade, Snarky Puppy have played iconic festivals such as New Orleans Jazz Fest, Newport Jazz Festival and Australia’s very own Bluesfest Byron Bay as well as their own international headline tours. They have cemented their position as a top-tier live act and one of the most highly revered live acts to come out of the US.

Committed to their ever-evolving sound, Snarky Puppy have been praised by The New York Times as

“a barnstorming, groove-centric instrumental act with a rabid fan base and a blithely unplaceable style,” advising listeners to “take them for what they are, rather than judge them for what they’re not.”

We Like It Here – Remixed, Remastered, Reimagined, featuring brand new and previously unreleased alternative takes, is out 6th December 2024 via released by GroundUp Music

Don’t miss you chance to see this five-time Grammy-award winning jazz fusion collective in May next year

