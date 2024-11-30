Following A Sold-out Tour In 2023, The Iconic Gold Coast Show Dracula’s Will Return To NZ In 2025 With Sanctuary

After a sold-out debut New Zealand tour in 2023, the iconic Gold Coast show Dracula’s announces today it is set to return next June with a brand-new high-energy spectacular, Sanctuary.

Touring seven New Zealand cities, the electrifying new show promises a night of thrills, chills and outrageous fun like no other.

Limited presale tickets go on sale Friday 22 November and general ticket sales start on Monday 25 November. Fans can sign up for presale tickets at draculas.co.nz.

The show will return to Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Invercargill and will also visit Rotorua, Palmerston North and New Plymouth for the first time.

Photo/Supplied

The all-new production Sanctuary promises jaw-dropping acrobatics, powerhouse vocals and unforgettable comedy with Dracula’s signature edge. Musical acts to the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Elton John and No Doubt will leave audiences hungry for more, and if they’re loud enough, there may be an encore.

Since its origins in a Melbourne laneway in 1980, Dracula's has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences across Australia and New Zealand.

Their risqué comedy shows, brought to life by Newman Entertainment, have entertained more than seven million people over the 43 years of existence.

Third-generation Dracula’s steward and Newman Entertainment CEO Luke Newman says that with Sanctuary, audiences should expect an experience that’s bolder and more unpredictable than ever.

“Dracula’s is all about the unexpected, a wild blend of comedy, music and breathtaking performance. After our first New Zealand season sold out in 2023, we’re thrilled to bring Sanctuary across the ditch as an even bigger, bolder and more outrageous show,” he says.

The show will be packed with a new series of acts, with the kind of wild performances Dracula’s fans have come to expect.

“This show is packed with everything Dracula’s fans crave - seductive spectacle, sharp wit and high-octane energy. Audiences should expect to be on the edge of their seats the whole way through. Fans will be kicking themselves if they miss-out again.”

New Zealand Tour Dates:

Auckland - The Civic: 27th & 28th June

Rotorua - Sir Howard Morrison Centre: 4th & 5th July

Wellington - St James Theatre: 11th & 12th July

Palmerston North - The Regent on Broadway: 18th & 19th July

Christchurch - Isaac Theatre Royal: 25th & 26th July

Invercargill - The Civic: 1st & 2nd August

New Plymouth - TSB Showplace: 8th & 9th August

Tickets and more information available at draculas.co.nz.

