Alien Weaponry Announce Nationwide Tour March 2025 With Special Guests Shepherds Reign

Metal fans nationwide have the chance to witness two of Aotearoa’s finest acts come together for a triumphant night of cultural heavy metal, a fresh sound conveyed through multi-lingual story-telling, ferocious tribal beats, crushingly heavy riffs and a raw, fervent power.

The bands will perform shows across the motu, taking in Kirikiriroa / Hamilton; Pōneke / Wellington; Ngāmotu / New Plymouth; Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland; Ōtautahi / Christchurch; and Tāhuna / Queenstown. Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday 22 November.

Hailed as the “future of metal” by esteemed music bible Metal Hammer, Alien Weaponry’s Henry Te Reiwhati de Jong (drums), Lewis Raharuhi de Jong (guitar/vocals), and Tūranga Morgan-Edmonds (bass) are taking the world by storm with their kinetic presence and thrash-inflected, Māori infused groove-metal.

Since the release of their lauded debut album TŪ in 2018 and follow up TANGAROA in 2021, Alien Weaponry have attracted throngs of fans and media supporters across the globe with their truly uniquely powerful blend of metal and Te Reo Māori. The band have been, and continue to, tour extensively through North America; perform at some of the biggest metal festivals in Europe; and regularly enjoy the privilege of performing with the likes of rock and metal heavy-weights, including artists Guns N’ Roses, Gojira, Ministry, Slayer, Black Label Society, Kerry King and more.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In addition to amassing many millions of cross-platform streams and YouTube views, the band are also two-time winners of the Aotearoa Music Award for Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa (Best Rock Artist), and have won or been nominated for many more esteemed NZ and international awards.

SHEPHERDS REIGN will bring their raw, guttural tribal roar and mighty fearsome music to the tour with fiery passion and pure, noble power. Hailing from South Auckland, and Polynesian by birth and blood, Filiva’a James (vocals and keytar), Gideon Voon (guitar), Oliver Leupolu (guitar/production), Shaymen Rameka (drums) and Joseph Oti-George (bass) are not playing games.

Drawing on the energy of their blood ancestors, Shepherds Reign continue to blaze their own, unique path through the world of metal. With a glorious, feral energy coursing through both their songs and incendiary live performances, you will see just why Shepherds Reign demand the biggest of world stages.

Round up your mates and whānau and secure your tickets now to ensure you don’t miss your chance to witness the raw energy of two of New Zealand’s finest metal bands when they hit a town near you next summer!

© Scoop Media

