Ron Mitchell Returns With “Tired As A Possum”

Gore’s three-time MLT NZ Songwriting Award finalist and Tui nominee, Ron Mitchell, is back with his first ever original release, Tired as a Possum. Marking his first release in 20 years, this single is a feel-good country track that embodies the spirit of Mitchell’s signature style and is sure to strike a chord with New Zealand’s rural communities.

Tired as a Possum features backing vocals from his daughters Maegan, Nicola, and Jenny Mitchell, and was recorded in Tasmania with the legendary award-winning producer Matt Fell - known for his work with some of Australia’s finest country artists.

“This is a song about farmers getting busy in summer and doing their best to fit in some good times with friends and family,” says Mitchell. “It’s a tribute to the hardworking folk who keep pushing through. It’s a fun one, but it’s also the reality for farmers at this time of year.”

Described by NZ Musician as an artist with "both cowboy boots planted firmly on the honky tonk stage," Ron Mitchell’s deep, resonant voice and authentic lyrics have long made him a favourite among rural audiences. Known for his ability to connect with listeners through heartfelt songs that reflect the experiences of small-town life, Mitchell’s music continues to resonate with fans young and old.

Tired as a Possum is available now on all major streaming platforms.

About Ron Mitchell

Ron Mitchell is a New Zealand country music artist from Gore, the heart of the country music scene in New Zealand. With a career spanning over two decades, Mitchell’s distinct voice and authentic songwriting have earned him recognition as one of New Zealand's top country music talents. His debut album Low Down Country was a finalist for NZ Best Country Album, and he has since become a beloved figure in the country music community, known for his heartfelt lyrics and down-to-earth performances.

