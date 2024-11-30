Literacy Changes Lives: Give The Gift Of Reading This Christmas

In Wellington, a literacy charity launched the Give the gift of reading campaign to take the hassle out of finding a suitable present while passing on a goodwill gift to a child who doesn’t own a single book.

Residents of Wellington can select children’s books to benefit their region or choose to send gifts to other parts of the world, such as Africa, Latin America, or Afghanistan.

Andrew Kay, CEO of the World Literacy Foundation, says, “A book and a child's discovery of the love of reading can change the direction of their life.”

Mr. Kay adds, “We are asking the people of Wellington to consider a Christmas gift with social impact through the World Literacy Foundation, as a tribute or appreciation gift on behalf of a family member, friend, teacher, or someone else.”

Each donor will receive a Holiday Season card as a token of appreciation.

Gift options include:

A pack of 10 books for children from low-socioeconomic backgrounds in your region – $42

A digital package of 40 e-books for girls in an underground book club in Afghanistan, where they are currently banned from accessing books – $75

Tutoring, books, and educational resources to support 10 children struggling to read in Colombia – $178

Building a small library of 200 books in a classroom in Africa – $350

Give the gift of books this festive season. Your tax-deductible donation will provide children with access to books, empowering them to reach their full potential.

Make a meaningful contribution today and give the gift of reading.

https://worldliteracyfoundation.org

