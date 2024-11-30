Corrella’s New Album SKELETONS Brings Summer Vibes And South Pacific Soul To Life

Award-winning and record-breaking Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland band Corrella return with their new album, SKELETONS. The 11-track collection combines the sounds of South Pacific-inspired roots/reggae, with touches of soul, funk, gospel, pop, and even a bit of country. Overall, it's an album that sounds like two things - summer and Corrella.

SKELETONS comes as the band continue to establish themselves on the New Zealand and Australian music scenes. Named after the street at the naval base where the band first began, 2023 saw Corrella announce their arrival with their debut album ROAD FROM 26.

The album featured the sleeper hit ‘Blue Eyed Māori’, a track which now holds the record for most weeks ever spent at Number One on the NZ Singles Chart. Since the album’s release, the band have sold-out shows across the country, become a staple on the festival circuit, and won multiple Aotearoa Music Awards and Waiata Maori Music Awards.

Described as “a full representation of Corrella ”, SKELETONS is a collection of tracks that have come together over the past year. Some songs such as ‘Crazy Good’ have been marinating for over a year, while others like current radio favourite, ‘How Will I Know’, came together in the last two days in the studio. Recorded in studios across Auckland, the album presents a taste of Corrella pushing forward their songwriting and production, while staying true to the reggae-rooted sound.

The album takes a journey through sounds across each track, punctuated by the three-headed lead vocal attack of siblings Pipiwharauroa and Ngawaiwera Campbell, and rhythm guitarist Te Naawe Tupe. The album opens with the brooding ‘Devils’, a mellow ode to the people that have been coming at Corrella since their rise to prominence. The second track ‘Power’ instantly brings the upbeat classic summer-sound, punctuated by a live horn section. ‘SKELETONS’ and ‘War’ further bring the classic reggae-inspired sound, keeping the high energy vibe going through the release.

Across the album, the sound travels through different avenues but is led by the three vocalists. Te Naawe takes the mic on the soulful ‘Cookie’, an ode to the “controversial” figure Captain Cook, while the grooving ‘Too Chur’ is an ode to a comment from one of his Commanding Naval Officers.

Two quieter moments on the album come in the form of ‘All There Is’ and ‘For The Night’, two tracks that are stripped-back love songs. ‘For The Night’ in particular may be the first love song to ever include a shout out to Lion Red.

Ngawaiwera brings lead vocals on two of the highlights of the album, ‘How Will I Know’ and ‘Right Side’, two infectious and uptempo reggae/soul tracks, with ‘Right Side’ speaking to what side of history the leaders of Aotearoa want to end up on. The album closes with ‘Crazy Good’, the track which has been through many different versions, but perfectly captures the vibe of the album as a whole - soulful harmonies creating the summery sound Corrella are fast becoming known for.

SKELETONS presents a band growing in confidence and strength in their songwriting abilities, but still pushing their sound forward. It is an album which has plenty in there for existing fans, while opening the door for newcomers. It’s an album which brings together many influences, ideas and sounds, but maintains the Corrella sound as a constant throughout.

The release of the album comes ahead of a summer which will see Corrella perform marquee slots at Rhythm and Vines and Homegrown, and support L.A.B on their nine shows across New Zealand and Australia. In addition to a number of headline shows to be announced, SKELETONS arrives ready-made to be the sound of summer.

“Ko te whakakitenga tēnei nā o te ihumanea me te auaha, tō tēnā o ia te mema o te pēne. He tōpūtanga ō a mātau ngākau nui ki te ao puoro. Ka waiho i konei ngā kupu a Piri Sciascia, e mārama ai te hua o te wānanga - He toi whakairo, he mana tangata.” - Ngawaiwera Campbell

“For me, the album is just a culmination of where we have come from as a band with our sound, and is something that captures a bit of everyone involved. I feel there’s something in here for everyone, and the songs on SKELETONS really capture what Corrella is all about.” - Pipiwharauroa Campbell

