Takarua Qualifies For Medal Rounds At World Bowls Champion Of Champions

New Zealand champion Aiden Takarua has progressed to the knockout stages of the World Bowls Champion of Champions Singles in Auckland.

Over 50 champion bowlers from 30 nations have descended on New Zealand for the 22nd World Bowls Champion of Champions Singles at the Browns Bay Bowling Club in North Harbour this week.

The New Zealand singles champion finished runner-up in his section with his only loss to 2019 world champion Lee Schraner from Australia, in a close-fought clash of high quality.

The 25-year-old Takarua, who was introduced to bowls at Pt Chevalier Club in Auckland over a decade ago, now lives in Southland.

“This was definitely the first hurdle in this tournament to make sure you get

To the elimination round. The only hiccup was to Lee (Schraner) which was a great game,” said Takarua. “From there I was able to settle down and bag enough sets to keep me safe.

“I’ve been pleased how I got used to these faster greens and happy I am getting a feel for them. I hope that translates in the post-section rounds.

“The goal for me is to continue to play my game. That is what has got me to this place. The aim is to back myself in the big moments – and it is up to the coach after that to tell me I am an idiot if I’ve dome something wrong.”

Takarua finished second in his section behind Schwaner, but with more sets won as he moves through to the morning quarterfinals.

Unfortunately his teammate Leanne Poulson missed out on making the quarterfinals. After losing her first three matches, she found the form that led her to two medals at last year’s World Championships.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Poulson, who felt she had put too much pressure on herself to perform at home, then won four in a row to finish fourth in the section, one spot out of qualifying.

The trio of previous medallists competing in Auckland have all progressed to the elimination rounds. They comprise American Anne Nunes who topped her section as she looks to become the first player to successfully defend their title at the Champion of Champions.

World no.2 ranked bowler, Izzat Dzulkepie from Malaysia, the silver medallist in New Zealand in 2022, topped his section as did Australian Schraner, the champion in 2019 in Adelaide, seeking to become the first male player to win the world championship twice.

The teams to advance to the women’s quarterfinals tomorrow comprise Tonga, Ireland, Cook Islands, Australia, India, USA and South Africa, with the final place to England after a playoff.

In the men’s competition, teams to advance to the quarterfinals comprise Malaysia, South Africa, England, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The final spot went to Wales who beat Wales/Cook Islands in the playoff.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals are all on Saturday.

© Scoop Media

