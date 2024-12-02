Game On!The ASB Classic Returns In Four Weeks’ Time

Pack the sunscreen, peruse the food menu and get ready to pop the bubbles, the gates to the Manuka Doctor Arena will open for the ASB Classic in four weeks’ time. Running from 30th December, 2024 - 11th January, 2025, the premier tournament will feature some of the world’s top tennis stars. Confirmed players include New Zealand star Lulu Sun, defending champion Alejandro Tabilo, former world No 1 Naomi Osaka, US talent Ben Shelton, Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu, and French fan-favourite Gael Monfils.

Also joining the line-up will be New Zealand raised British star Cam Norrie, and hot new prospects in the tennis world, the super-talented trio of Jakub Mensik, Flavio Cobolli and Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard. New Zealand doubles player Erin Routliffe, who ranked first in the world for doubles this year, is also confirmed to play in the tournament, alongside her doubles partner, Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski.

The ASB Classic is a favourite tournament for many of these players, with the event’s atmosphere, fanbase, local cuisine, and everything that Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland has to offer being a big draw card.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka is looking forward to embracing Auckland’s nature, “and of course, playing in a tournament that I have not played in for a long time,” she said. “When I was there last time, I was fortunate to go on a helicopter tour and explore the beaches which I thought were really beautiful. My other memory is that Auckland has the best salmon.”

Lulu Sun, who climbed over 200 places in the world rankings over the past twelve months to a career high of 39, the highest singles ranking of a New Zealander in more than a decade, said she had a great experience at the tournament earlier this year: “This tournament is important because I get to play in front of a home crowd, in front of all the New Zealand fans. I played on Centre Court this year which was super-cool and so to be able to do it again is going to be insane and epic, and I am really looking forward to it.”

Ben Shelton commented: “I love that I have been able to play in Auckland each year. There are great fans and great people there in New Zealand. Auckland is a great city with amazing food. It is a comfortable place that feels like home away from home.”

Emma Raducanu said she is looking forward to spending the festive period in Auckland before the tournament starts: “I always have a great time there… One of my best friends lives in Auckland and her family do too, so I think I will be there for Christmas Day. Over the last two years, we have gone an hour north to their beach house and had a barbeque there. It is really wholesome. The quality of the meat and fish is so fresh and I am looking forward to it.”

Tournament Director Nicolas Lamperin commented: “It fills us with pride to host such incredible players at the tournament and we can’t wait to welcome them to Auckland, to be cheered on by Kiwi fans. Beyond centre court, the ASB Classic will once again offer world-class food and hospitality areas, music and entertainment for New Zealanders to enjoy this summer.”

Tickets are on sale now, with Black Friday deals available until midnight tonight. Ground pass tickets are available from today. Insider access and exclusive news can be found via The Classic Club, giving members special benefits and offers to make their tournament experience even more memorable. The Classic Club includes priority access to pre-sales, VIP offers, upgrades, promotions plus up to date news and draw information. Fans can access Classic Club membership for free at https://asbclassic.flicket.co.nz/.

The ASB Classic returns to the Manuka Doctor Arena, with the The WTA women’s tournament from December 30 to Sunday January 5, followed by the ATP men’s event from Monday 6 to Saturday January 11.

