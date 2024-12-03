Christmas Goes To The Dogs – Saturday 7 December 2024

Dogs and their families are invited to celebrate the season this Saturday at St Paul’s Anglican Church, 1 Harewood Road, Papanui, at Bark! The Herald Angels Sing.

The free-entry event starts at 10 am with a dog walk, followed by Christmas carols in the decorated heritage-listed church. A dog-friendly market will operate from the hall next door from 10 am to 3 pm.

“Dogs are family and Christmas is a season that should be celebrated with all family members,” says Kathleen Crisley, Principal Therapist of The Balanced Dog, who is the organiser of the event and a long-term resident of the Christchurch suburb.

“I attended the Church’s pet blessing service last year with my greyhound, Sox, and several of our friends with their dogs. I approached the Church in January of this year to see if they would be prepared to be dog-friendly again and hire the hall to me. I was delighted when the answer was an unreserved ‘yes.’

Ruth Stamler, the Church’s administrator, quickly volunteered to be the pianist who will serenade the dogs during the carol singing. A total of five well-known carols have been selected to ensure a good balance of familiar songs. (The words will be projected on the church’s screen so that no one is shy to lend their voice to the celebration.)

The market hall has been fully subscribed for months with a photographer, dog trainer, mobile vet nurse, various providers of toys and treats, and crafts for dogs and people. “We will also have a coffee and catering truck parked out front to keep our supporters refreshed.” Ms Crisley focussed on local and independent businesses for the market, as this year has been particularly tough on small businesses.

Adoption agencies Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue and Greyhounds as Pets will be on-site during the event, too. Sox, who is the canine spokesdog for The Balanced Dog, a Fear Free certified dog massage, fitness training and rehabilitation service, has been outfitted with special donation vest for the event, enabling cash donations and photos in support of both charities.

There is limited parking on-site and so visitors are encouraged to park respectfully in the neighbourhood along Harewood Road and St James Avenue, or across the Harewood Road/Main North Road intersection along Horner Street. “Use of poo bags is mandatory.”

For a great photo opportunity, join us for Bark! The Herald Angels Sing. The dog walk will leave from the front of the church at 10 am, followed by Christmas carols in the church at 11 am. The dog-friendly market will operate from 10 am to 3 pm.

