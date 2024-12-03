EVES Open World Tennis Tour Tauranga Returns For 2

Former NZ Paralympian Tiffiney Perry in action during last years event / Supplied

The EVES Open World Tennis Tour Tauranga is set to serve up another thrilling week of world-class tennis this December, bolstered by a $40,000 funding boost from TECT to enhance this year’s event.

From 16–22 December, the Venture Developments WBOP Tennis Centre on Parton Road, Pāpāmoa, will host rising tennis stars from across the globe. Now in its third year, the tournament is a highlight of the international circuit, attracting over 500 players, coaches, and officials from more than 20 countries in its first two years alone.

The EVES Open, part of the official world tennis circuit, allows players to compete for world rankings points as they begin their professional journeys. With its seaside summer vibe, enthusiastic local crowds, and great facilities, Tauranga continues to shine as the perfect host city for this prestigious event.

Funding provided by TECT ensures the tournament remains free and accessible to the community. TECT Deputy Chair Kate Barry-Piceno expressed pride in the event’s impact, saying TECT is proud to support an event that showcases Tauranga on the global stage while delivering real benefits to our community.

“From economic contributions to promoting inclusivity through wheelchair tennis and family-friendly activities, this tournament truly enriches our region,” says Kate, "The EVES Open inspires people of all ages and abilities to get involved in tennis and celebrates the vibrancy of Pāpāmoa as a destination.”

“It’s a privilege to help bring such a high-quality event to our region."

Tennis New Zealand’s Commercial and Marketing Manager, Gareth Archer highlighted why Tauranga is the ideal host city.

"Tauranga offers everything needed for an exceptional event – a fantastic tennis facility, strong local support, and a summer setting that players and fans love. The relaxed holiday atmosphere in Pāpāmoa makes this tournament truly special."

Gareth also emphasised the unique experience the event offers spectators.

"If you’ve never seen top-level tennis up close, it’s an amazing sight to witness how hard these players hit the ball and their incredible skill on the court."

This year’s event includes Wheelchair Tennis "Have-a-Go" Sessions to encourage local wheelchair users to try tennis in a welcoming and fun environment. It also includes an expanded Holiday Program so kids can learn tennis skills, meet the players, and experience the action firsthand.

The NZ Wheelchair Tennis Championships will again run alongside the World Tennis Tour, celebrating the sport's diversity and inclusivity.

Looking ahead, Tennis NZ has aspirations to continue growing the EVES Open, attracting even higher-level players and positioning it as a sister event to Auckland’s ASB Classic.

With support from TECT, event partners, the International Tennis Federation, Western Bay of Plenty Tennis Association, and Papamoa Tennis Club, and sponsors, the EVES Open remains free to attend again this year, offering fans a rare opportunity to witness world-class tennis in a vibrant, family-friendly setting.

For more information on the EVES Open World Tennis Tour Tauranga visit https://tennis.kiwi/evesopen/

