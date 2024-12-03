New MPG Programme - Mix Assist

The Music Production Guild Aotearoa (MPG), presents Mix Assist - a music mixing feedback and mentoring service available to Full Members of the guild.

Designed to help producers and engineers in Aotearoa develop their skillset in mixing, Mix Assist allows Full MPG Members to submit their mixes for feedback from one of MPG’s experienced mixing engineer mentors. Applicants will be paired with a mentor according to genre, who will offer their feedback and any pointers to improve the mix.

The mentors for Mix Assist include Devin Abrams (Drax Project, Jess Mauboy, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Stan Walker), Chris van de Geer (Dave Dobbyn, Tim Finn, Strawpeople, Garageland, Bic Runga), Greg Haver (Manic Street Preachers, Melanie C, INME, The Chills, Troy Kingi), and Chris Chetland (Scribe, Rei, Pieter T, Savage, SWIDT, Hollie Smith, Jakob).

Mentoring Sessions can be requested here: https://form.jotform.com/243227830359055

About Our Mentors

With an endless number of hits, accolades and successes over the past two decades, Devin Abrams is undoubtedly one of Aotearoa’s most versatile and accomplished musicians and producers. Alongside his past work with Shapeshifter, Abrams has released a number of critically acclaimed albums under his solo project alias, Pacific Heights. Devin has worked with Drax Project from 2015 to 2019 including their smash hits ‘Woke Up Late’ and ‘Catching Feelings’. He’s also worked with Six60, Stan Walker, and Fat Freddy’s Drop’s Dallas Tamaira.

Chris van de Geer is a recording artist, musician, engineer, record producer and music business owner with 30 years experience in the Aotearoa music industry. As the co-founder and co-managing director of Bigpop, Chris has extensive knowledge and experience in music production, studio facilitation, music publishing and record label operation. Chris is a 3-time nominee and 2-time winner of both the Engineer Of The Year and Producer Of The Year categories at the Aotearoa Music Awards, having worked with NZ artists such as Dave Dobbyn, Tim Finn, Strawpeople, Garageland, Bic Runga, CHAII, and many more.

Greg Haver is an award-winning producer with a background in engineering, programming and drumming. He built his impressive reputation with artists including the Manic Street Preachers, Melanie C, INME, The Chills, Troy Kingi, Opshop, Devilskin, the Feelers, Kimbra, Catatonia, Super Furry Animals and Bullet For My Valentine. He is renowned for his diverse production skills and innovative arrangements. He’s on the Executive Committee of the Music Producers Guild Aotearoa and has been involved with setting up several industry programmes including AMPS, SyncPosium, SongHubs and NZ On Air's New Music Development.

Chris Chetland

of Kog has been mixing and mastering for over 25 years, and in that time been a finalist for Best Engineer at the NZ Music Awards/AMAs twice. He’s mixed for the likes of Scribe (the Crusader Album 5x Platinum), Rei, Pieter T, Chong-Nee, SWIDT, Hollie Smith, Jakob, Rob Ruha and a swathe of Electronic Dance and Pop acts. In 2021 he was a co-finalist with Maisey Rika and Rei for the Silver Scrolls for Hiwa-i-te-rangi.

