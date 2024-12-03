Nominations Open For Quote Of The Year 2024

Quote of the Year 2024 / Supplied

It’s time to decide the favourite Kiwi quote of 2024, and Massey University is inviting you to help identify it.

Will it be Black Fern Ayesha Leti-I’iga’s request to King Charles for a hug? Or speaker Gerry Brownlee’s call “The House is suspended until the ringing of the bells!” after a haka interrupted Parliament?

If there is a quote you think deserves to be celebrated, Massey University encourages you to nominate it.

The top ten quotes will feature in New Zealand’s Quote of the Year competition, now in its 14th year. Then the public will vote for their favourite.

Competition organiser Dr Heather Kavan says the competition is light-hearted and all types of quotes are welcome. “We’re looking for quotes that make us smile, laugh, cry, feel inspired or even embarrassed.”

The quotes can be spoken or written, but they must be from a public source. Common sources include news reports, podcasts, television programmes, YouTube videos, and social media.

Last year’s winner was a humble yet unforgettable line from Cyclone Gabrielle rescuers in Esk Valley. Asked whether they were from the navy, Mikey Kihi, Rikki Kihi, and Morehu Maxwell said, “Nah, we’re just three Māori boys.” The Warriors fans' rallying cry “Up the Wahs!” came a close second.

They said what?!

To open this year’s competition, Dr Heather Kavan has published a book, They Said What?!, with Allen & Unwin. The book compiles over a hundred of the most beloved Kiwi quotes from past competitions.

Kavan says she especially enjoyed exploring what makes a one-liner resonate with New Zealanders. “It helps to mention food, animals or rugby,” she says, adding that we can all relax because Kiwis seem to like us more when we make a mistake.

How to nominate a quote

Ensure the quote was said or written by a New Zealander in 2024. Submit as many quotes as you like using the nomination form here:

https://www.massey.ac.nz/about/quote-of-the-year-submission-form/

Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, 7 December. The top ten quotes will then go to a public vote, with the winner announced before Christmas.

